Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called on the country to support ‘President-elect’ Joe Biden, though he noted President Trump — who’s refused to concede — remains “the most powerful voice” in the Republican Party.

“We get behind the new president, unless for some reason that’s overturned. We get behind the new president and wish him the very best,” Romney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s destructive to the cause of democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption,” he added. “There’s just no evidence of that at this stage. And I think it’s important for us to recognize that the world is watching.”

Trump has filed about a dozen lawsuits since Tuesday’s presidential election, targeting states where Biden won by a slim margin. While the president has baselessly accused Democrats of fraud, experts widely expect his suits to go nowhere.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Romney said Trump is still a force to be reckoned with.

The incumbent is “without question, the most powerful voice in our party,” said the senator, who was the only Republican who voted to impeach Trump last year.

“He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward. I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued,” Romney added. “He’s not disappearing by any means. He’s the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party.”

“You’re not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days apparently of his presidency. He is who he is,” the Utah Republican said. “He has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth. He’s going to keep on fighting until the very end.” – from CNN

