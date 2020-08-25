President Trump was renominated at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday where Massachusetts delegate Jim Lyons said a surprise appearance by both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence electrified the crowd.

“It was terrific. He was here, delegates were here and there was a roll call,” Lyons, head of the MassGOP, said from Charlotte. “The whole message of the party is to bring the people together and energize everyone to look forward.”

The delegates did not vote on a new 2020 platform after a unanimous vote to forgo one this year, opting to let Trump and Pence carry the party’s message.

The RNC allowed 336 delegates to cast proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 regular delegates. The Trump-Pence ticket received 2,050 delegates, a unanimous vote.

“We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump told the delegates. “Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction or an even greater direction and before the plague came in from China, that’s where we were going.”

As for Pence, he thanked delegates “for the honor of this day” adding Trump must be re-elected.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that is not just the Republican Party but America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said.

Pence also said he and Trump “are going to back the blue,” a reference to support for police officers — something Lyons said is a key message.

“We’re defending our police, not defunding them,” Lyons said.

The convention later moved online and on air with prime-time programming broadcast from Washington’s Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was one of the marquee speakers, saying that “even on our worst day, we are privileged to live in America.” She added, “(Joe) Biden is blaming America first … Pelosi, Sanders and The Squad will be Joe Biden’s bosses.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home, called for law and order as did House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was gunned down by a far-left radical in 2017. “I wouldn’t be here without the police,” Scalise said.

The McCloskeys Were Awesome! “Make no mistake, no matter where you live your family will not be safe in the Radical Democrats America.” pic.twitter.com/HQr825SoxU — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 25, 2020

But night may have belonged to the father of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victim Meadow Pollock, who praised Trump and slammed “far-left Democrats” for backing “restorative justice” that gave the shooter too many chances leading up to the 2018 massacre, Andrew Pollock said.

“I was just fine with the old approach to discipline and safety — it was called discipline and safety,” he said, placing blame on the Obama-Biden administration.

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow: “I learned that gun control laws didn’t fail my daughter. People did … the school didn’t just miss these red flags, they knowingly ignored them.”pic.twitter.com/DhhQXnxI7D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ended with saying the “evolution of the Southern heart” put him in office. “We’re always striving to be better,” he added, “we don’t give in to the cancel culture.”

"Growing up in the Deep South, I've seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn't Donald Trump."@HerschelWalker pushes back on those calling President @realDonaldTrump "racist." pic.twitter.com/yzEV3QdekS — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 25, 2020

Republican congressional candidate in Maryland Kim Klacik: “Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves; that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views. We’re not buying the lies anymore. You and your party have neglected us for far too long.” pic.twitter.com/KBx1m4JxHk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020

