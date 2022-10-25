The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, alleging that the tech giant was sending campaign emails to Gmail spam folders.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday for “unlawfully” capturing the biometric data of “millions of Texans.”
“Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building. The timing of Google’s most egregious filtering is particularly damning,” the RNC said in the lawsuit.
The RNC claimed in the lawsuit that it has tried to obtain an explanation and solution from Google but “every explanation has been refuted and every solution has failed.”
Google spokesperson José Castañeda told the New York Post that the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation.”Gmail’s spam filters reflect users’ actions,” he said.
People on social media suggested that the frequency of RNC emails led them to report emails they had received as spam. Others said they received the emails despite having never provided their email address to the RNC.
The emails allow users to opt out of receiving them in the future. It was not immediately clear how many Gmail users continued to receive emails from the RNC even after opting out of receiving them.
Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement on Twitter that Republicans were suing Google for its “blatant bias.”
“For nearly a year, the RNC tracked how Google has arbitrarily throttled the RNC’s ability to communicate with Gmail users by routing nearly 100% of RNC emails to spam during key fundraising and GOTV periods like clockwork each month,” McDaniel said.
The hate, cons, lies, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
Good! Yahoo does the same thing with any e-mail I get from GOP elected officials – perhaps someone should sue them too?
The US government and other governments responsible for unleashing the interweb to the public should have really kept for what it was intended for security and war issues. Now we deal with the human element doing what it does, human things like this.
I wouldn’t put it past Google for doing this but as a Conservative I really do not get any Emails from Democrats either which they must be filtered out.. Most productive people who actually work for a living just spam the ones each day they do not have the time to read. For a similar reason, they ignore the phone calls from pollsters who they do not have time to waste on when working for a living which usually results in a 3-6 percent under representation of Conservative voters in these polls. If it is a neck and neck tie in the polls, chances are that the Republican actually usually wins by 3-6%, except in Democrat city vote counting in places like Chicago, or Philly where outright voter theft makes up the difference. In fact the Democrat run polls often actually tell them up front how many votes they need to steal and win.