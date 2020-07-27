ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.

A protest against police violence in Austin, Texas, turned deadly when a witness says the driver of a car that drove through a crowd of marchers opened fire on an armed demonstrator who approached the vehicle. And someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there, authorities said.

Clip of the shooting at the protest in Austin Texas from Hiram Gilberto on FB pic.twitter.com/VFbzqfoSff — Anthony Martino (@anthonyfartino) July 26, 2020

The unrest Saturday and early Sunday stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd begged for air.



In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station early Sunday, hours after large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1 a.m., but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

SEATTLE: Starbucks destroyed by rioters then set on fire at riots in solidarity w/ Portland riots against federal agents pic.twitter.com/Ql7fe4JgwP — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

At a late-night news conference, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace. Rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were hurt, with most of their injuries considered minor, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered Saturday evening for another night of protests over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump. Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

We’re now at 8 weeks of riots & arson attacks in Portland. Antifa’s focus on targeting courthouses is being exported elsewhere. We are settling into a new normal for American urban life in Democrat-run cities & states. My column: https://t.co/ZqSnIa7wvC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Police declared the situation to be a riot and at around 1:20 a.m., they began ordering people to leave the area surrounding the courthouse or risk arrest, saying on Twitter that the violence had created “a grave risk” to the public. About 20 minutes later, federal officers and local police could be seen attempting to clear the area and deploying tear gas, however protesters remained past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

This was in Eugene, Ore. yesterday at the violent antifa gathering. They blocked off the streets and prevented a driver from using the road. When they surrounded him, he brandished a gun. One of the far-left protesters then brandished a gun back. pic.twitter.com/WY1TgdI738 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Antifa Rioters are posing as press in Portland riots Press do not engage in political activity during protests or riots, unless undercover This is putting open reporters at risk to being caught in the cross fire Antifa is deteriorating our constitutional system from within — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020

In the Texas capital of Austin, a protester was shot and killed Saturday night after witnesses say he approached a car that had driven through a march against police violence. In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering for cover. Police could then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.

Michael Capochiano, who attended the protest, told the Austin American-Statesman that the slain protester had a rifle and that the car’s driver fired several shots at him before speeding away. Police said the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

In the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, meanwhile, a protester shot and wounded someone after a car drove through a crowd marching on an interstate highway, police said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release many details about the shooting, including whether the person who was shot had been in the car. Police said on Twitter that demonstrators also caused “major damage,” to a courthouse.

VIDEO: Jeep blasts through protesters; shot fired by protester https://t.co/MB9hoT6ZNx — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) July 26, 2020

#APDAlert While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

Unruly protesters lay waste to the windows at the Aurora Municipal Court Building. pic.twitter.com/RRk1yNieij — Lance Hernandez (@lancehernandez7) July 26, 2020

Protesters in Oakland, California, set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers after a peaceful demonstration Saturday evening turned to unrest, police said.

Fire was set inside the Alameda county courthouse tonight in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/g2wQ0oyYBq — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) July 26, 2020

In Virginia’s capital, Richmond, a dump truck was torched as several hundred protesters and police faced off late Saturday during a demonstration of support for the protesters in Portland. Police declared it to be an “unlawful assembly” at around 11 p.m. used what appeared to be tear gas to disperse the group.

In downtown Atlanta on Sunday, federal agents examined damage to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field where windows were shattered late Saturday. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said in an email. No arrests had been announced.

Weeks after the violent protesters destroyed and vandalized the Georgia State Patrol headquarters in Atlanta the same group vandalized the DHS/ ICE headquarters in downtown Atlanta. #AtlantaRiot #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/yVvEpOSBxR — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) July 26, 2020

And in Baltimore, people from a group of nearly 100 demonstrators spray-painted anti-police messages on a Fraternal Order of Police building and adjacent sidewalks on Saturday night, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Just got back from the march/protest tonight with @BmoreBloc we didn’t have enough people to warrent the excessive response by BPD, they sent out 3/4 of BPD and the Maryland state police for a PEACEFUL protest outside of the Baltimore fraternal order of police building. https://t.co/24Rg6CBjyd — Baltimore Liberation Front (@bmorecommune) July 26, 2020

