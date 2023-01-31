In a major reversal of D.C. “business as usual,” the real Conservatives in the Congress, known as the “Freedom Caucus,” turned the tables on the Republican “Establishment” a few weeks ago by refusing to rubber stamp the speakership of Kevin McCarthy. Despite horrendous pressuring and attacks from RINOs and other spokesmen, including some who have been presumed in the past to be “conservative,” the Freedom Caucus held fast and thus garnered significant concessions from McCarthy.

The results of their fight have been stunning, at least so far in these first few weeks of the new Congress. Significant oversight of past leftist/Democrat corruption is taking place, ethically compromised and treasonous Democrats have been expunged from committees where their vulnerable condition posed a danger to American security. Dangerous un-American policy from the Biden Cabal, such as those eighty seven thousand armed “IRS agents” (in reality, the fulfillment of Obama’s obsession for a “civilian police force”) have been defunded. And an effort is underway to defund gruesomely evil “Planned Parenthood.”

With so much good news for America, one might expect the GOP to be exultant and energized to move forward on behalf of the Country. Yet across the Nation, something quite different, and seemingly inexplicable is happening. In truth, the trend only defies reason if one presumes the Republican Party “Establishment” to ever have been concerned with actually advancing a Patriotic, pro-America agenda. The sad reality is that it has not done so for a very long time.

One of the great RINO scams of recent decades was the notion that the purpose of a political party is to get its members elected to public office. In truth, that is the behavior of a party in decline, which has betrayed and ultimately severed any connection to its base. The real purpose of a political party is to advance a coherent set of ideas and policies, bolstered by the strength of numbers of those who embrace the underlying principles. At least that’s how they start out.

At its inception, the Republican Party was just such an organization. A sad tenet of the human condition is that within any group which amasses power and influence, self-serving parasites always infiltrate and if not stopped, thoroughly taint and undermine it. The modern Republican Party is an ugly caricature of the noble establishment of the 1850s, formed with the intent of abolishing the evil of slavery in the United States.

Currently, the key players of the Republican National Committee, along with their office holders in “good standing,” are only concerned with maintaining the despicable “status quo,” so they can enjoy the prestige and perks of position. The fate of the American people, whom they shamelessly claim to represent, is something between an annoyance and an irrelevancy.

That is why the election of Donald Trump to the White House in 2016 was such a seismic shift, not only in how the “game” was played inside the Beltway, but how Americans at the grassroots perceived it. The mask is now off of the RINO in the room, which is certainly no Elephant. And those who have been benefiting from the ruse in recent decades are clearly not happy that they may face actual scrutiny and accountability. Needless to say, they have no intention of simply accepting the insurgency of genuine Conservatives in their midst.

In a disappointing (but hardly surprising) move, the Republican National Committee just re-elected Ronna McDaniel as Party chairman, rebuffing challenges from Conservative firebrands Harmeet Dhillon and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. Whether out of fear or fealty to the behind the scenes RINOs who pull the strings, the message that resounds from McDaniel’s continued tenure is that the GOP has no intention of rallying real Conservatives in opposition to the leftist/Globalist agenda of the Democrats. Instead, it will meekly play “opposition party” in fund-raising letters and other venues which have no real impact, and are only designed to fill its coffers.

Elsewhere across the Nation, state level Republican chicanery is being taken to new heights. And in all cases, the goal is not to invigorate Conservatives on Main Street who have grown disillusioned with the willful insipidness of the party. Rather, it is to shut them out of the process and ultimately silence them.

In several states, efforts are underway within state Republican Party organizations, and even in some legislatures where Republicans hold a majority, to prohibit disagreement with the party apparatus. Calling out “Republican” office holders for their willingness to betray the Republican Platform and consort with Democrats is deemed heretical and perpetrators face punitive repercussions.

In Wyoming, where Republican voter registration is higher on a per capita basis than any other State, an attempt was made to deny committee chairman positions to members of the State Senate who dared to publicly criticize turncoats. The plan was for Senators to take an oath of “loyalty” to the party; a tactic eerily similar to that of third world despots, who deem open discussion and free speech to be intolerable threats to their goal of uncontested dominance.

Do not be fooled! A “unified” Republican Party which only achieves that status through the suppression of its Conservative members has no more honor or integrity than those big tech platforms where free speech is censored or “fact checked” by the propaganda machines of the left. And the motivation of Republican Party insiders to eradicate their opposition on that basis is just as self-serving and dangerous as the leftist attempts to shut Real America out of public discourse.

A true American groundswell of Conservatism and Patriotism is arising from the ashes of graft and cheating of the past two years, and the decades of chicanery that set the stage for it during the administrations of Obama and the Clintons. If the good people of this country can gain a voice in government, they hold a potential to overcome the venom and lunacy of the leftists/Globalists who now claim dominance on the basis of lies and stolen elections.

However, the greatest opposition to this momentum does not come from the enemy combatant across the field, but from the traitors beside us in the trenches. We must not be dissuaded by the intensity of those who do the bidding of the opposition, whether they admit to being Democrat leftists, or claim to be operating on our behalf as “Republicans.”