In typical fashion for a RINO, Wyoming’s “Republican” governor Mark Gordon did a complete about face (as he is prone to do) last week when speaking on the East Coast at Harvard University. Addressing Harvard’s ultra-left “Kennedy Institute of Politics,” Gordon went into full AOC climate hysteria mode, insisting that Americans, and Wyomingites in particular, need to forfeit their abundant resources of coal and oil, to embrace the unworkable austerity of “green energy.”

The economic and environmental disaster of abandoning fossil fuels is only exceeded by the fraud and duplicity with which the advocates of such policies tout them as resounding successes. Most wind farms never recoup the actual cost and energy required to construct them, and when wind turbines eventually fail, the non-recyclable nature of their composite parts require enormous landfills and other very costly means of disposal, all of which create vast, expensive polluted regions. No problem though! If it isn’t mentioned on the nightly Fake News, most people never spend a moment worrying about it.

The whole “green energy” delusion is akin to the Covid lockdown with all its excesses, abuses, fearmongering, and oppression, only on slow burn. And like Covid, the policies are no more about actually “saving the planet” than were the despotic over-reaches of the Covid nightmare about public “health and safety.” Moreover, the disastrous consequences of an anemic “green” American economy, and the dangerously weakened status of our country as energy dependent, portend dire repercussions that far outweigh the absurdly high prices Americans have to face at the gas pumps. Leftists glory in such hardship, knowing that in the end, it achieves their real goal, which is the acquisition of uncontested power.

So on a hard-left slanted public stage, Gordon saw fit to grandstand in a manner that thoroughly betrays the people whom he claims to represent. Sounding more like California’s Democrat governor Gavin Newsom than the rugged Patriots for which Wyoming is so well known, Gordon promises (threatens?) that Wyoming will be the first state to be “carbon negative,” meaning that it will somehow absorb more carbon than its vast energy resources produce.

Of course he fails to mention that doing so would only be possible if the people live like third world peasants. Such details are hardly points of concern to ruling class elitists who somehow never have to abide by the squalor and deprivation they deem suitable for the little people on “Main Street.”

Sadly, this is far from being the first time the good citizens of the Cowboy State have been deceived and undercut by swamp creatures masquerading under the banner of being “Republicans.” It was only last year that Wyomingites gave RINO Liz Cheney a decisive boot to send her packing, after she showed herself to be totally in bed with such notable leftists as Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, both of whom are particularly noxious California Democrats. Unfortunately, Gordon was reelected at the same time, meaning Wyoming will have to suffer his two-faced agenda until 2026.

Meanwhile, back in Cheyenne, the State Legislature is suffering its own miseries under the thoroughly sullied headship of House Speaker Albert Sommers, another devout and consistent RINO. While vastly bloating the state budget last year with an archetypical “by now pay later” financial shell game, Sommers sees fit to attack not the leftist climate hysteria of the Governor, nor the state’s handful of Democrat legislators, but the Conservative Patriots of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

Amazingly, Sommers decries the Freedom Caucus for it’s ostensibly “divisive” message, since its members have been critical of Sommers and his flagrantly non-conservative approach to the state’s budgetary concerns. In a manner that is thoroughly reminiscent of Washington D.C. “Establishment” Republicans and leftists, Sommers can only find a strong voice when attempting to silence and intimidate those Republican members of the legislature who actually seek to abide by the principles the Party claims to uphold. Betrayal by Wyoming’s governor? No big deal. Demands from the Freedom Caucus that Wyoming Republicans legislate like Republicans? Now there’s a mortal threat that cannot be allowed to continue!

This pattern of betrayal has actually been going on in Wyoming for many years. But in the past, the RINO “Establishment” enjoyed the benefit of a state party apparatus that was completely in bed with it. Since that dynamic has changed, and Conservatives now dominate the Wyoming GOP (a separate entity from the State Legislature), business as usual “Republicans” have overwhelmingly exited the party, and are conducting their own nefarious politicking under the sanctimonious banner of “Frontier Republicans.”

In that manner, they claim to be the “real Republicans,” while embracing the resources, interests, and ideology of the likes of Liz Cheney and other D.C. Swamp Creatures who deem Wyoming to be at best a “stepping stone” to bigger things, and mere “flyover country” the rest of the time.

America can learn a huge lesson from the RINO chicanery that has been going on for far too long in its smallest population state. Citizens at the “grassroots” must become diligently engaged in the processes and actions of those in high office. Otherwise, such positions are extremely prone to degenerating into self-serving instruments of the special interests. The corrupt and deceitful actions of Gordon, Sommers, and other entrenched politicians are by no means confined to the State of Wyoming. If anything, they are highly reflective of similar duplicity occurring within other presumably “conservative” state party operations elsewhere.

But this cloud has a silver lining! The tide may finally be turning in Wyoming, which portends a similar shift in other Conservative states across America. The state’s legislature is on the brink of turning from RINO to “Red,” with several likely primary challenges to once entrenched career politicians next year. At that point, the legislature would begin to govern as the people want it to do, signaling a sea change in state level politics throughout the Nation.

However, a difficult, uphill battle lies ahead. It is guaranteed that the RINOs of Wyoming’s political apparatus will receive vast funding from out of state, by which they no doubt intend to conduct a lavish media campaign of deception and character assassination against aspiring Freedom Caucus members and incumbents. The Swamp has no intention of going peacefully into the night.

Yet if the people of Wyoming remain vigilant and engaged as they were last year, they may prove to be immune to such manipulations. That was their message to the “Establishment” when similar scamming was attempted in hopes of Liz Cheney holding on to Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat.

This is no time for complacency and resting on laurels. The battle between the Freedom Caucus and the Liz Cheney Republicans in Wyoming is crucial in and of itself. But it is also a microcosm of how real Conservatives and Patriots across America can reclaim our Nation from the filthy hands of the duplicitous special interests.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.