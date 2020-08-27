(EFE) – United States Vice President Mike Pence described his country as “a nation of miracles” on the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while striking a contrast with Democrats who only see “darkness” where there is “greatness.”

“Last week, Joe Biden said ‘no miracle is coming.’ What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles and we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year,” said Pence, while formally accepting the Republican vice-presidential nomination for the Nov. 3 elections.

Pence delivered his speech Wednesday from the historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, known for its role in the War of 1812 against the British, which inspired the US national anthem.

“Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness,” he added.

“If you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s (Donald Trump) not your man,” he said.

In addition to the coronavirus epidemic, which has caused nearly 180,000 deaths in the US, Pence referred to the protests that have erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot an African-American seven times in the back over the weekend.

On Tuesday night, a 17-year-old self-identified militia member killed two people during the protests.

“Let me be clear: the violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha (…) We will have law and order on the streets of America,” added Pence, commenting on the various cities that have experienced episodes of protests against police violence in recent months.

A short while earlier at the convention, the president of the National Association of Police Organizations, Michael McHale expressed his support for Trump during “these challenging times” and “chaos” across the country.

“Unfortunately, chaos results when failed officials in cities like Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York make the conscious decision not to support law enforcement,” said Mchale, a veteran of the Sarasota, Florida, police department.

Interestingly, all the cities mentioned by McHale have Democratic mayors.

One of the most emotional speeches was that of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who spoke about her battle with breast cancer.

“I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America. Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I have made. But supporting President Trump, who will protect my daughter & our children’s future, was the easiest,” she said.

Similarly, Kellyanne Conway, the loyal adviser who took over as Trump’s campaign manager shortly before the 2016 elections, helping him win the women’s vote, made an appeal to female voters, with whom Trump is losing support, according to the polls.

“For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men,” said Conway in what was likely to be her last major public appearances as part of his administration.

While Pence once again criticized Beijing as being responsible for the coronavirus pandemic, the strongest testimony against the Asian giant came from a Chinese dissident who escaped from China in 2012 with the help of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and who urged people to vote for Trump.

“The US must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight,” Chen Guangcheng said.

His speech sought to defend the current president’s policy toward China, whom he has made his main international adversary, triggering tensions that have escalated in recent months with economic and diplomatic sanctions by the US on Beijing.

The convention will conclude on Thursday with Trump’s acceptance speech of the Republican nomination for president from the White House. EFE

© 2020 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

