Republicans in Congress are moving to sponsor legislation to ban federal funding to states or cities that allow non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections.

The new legislation – dubbed the Protecting our Democracy by Preventing Foreign Citizens from Voting Act – was introduced after several Democrat-run cities moved to allow non-citizen voting in 2021, per Just the News.

“It’s ridiculous that states are allowing foreign citizens to vote,” Sen. Marco Rubio, the coalition’s leader, said. “However, if states and localities do let those who are not U.S. citizens to vote in elections, they shouldn’t get U.S. citizen taxpayer money.”

Sens. Steve Daines, Thom Tillis, John Kennedy, Rick Scott and James Lankford are all co-sponsoring the legislation.

And, Rep. Jeff Duncan plans to introduce companion legislation in the House.

“Voting in this country is a right that should solely be limited to American citizens,” Duncan said. “Allowing non-citizens or illegal immigrants to vote, even if only in state or local elections, gives foreign nationals influence on some of the most important decisions impacting our families, our rights, and our representation in government.”

The new legislation would ban federal funds going to any state or local government that allows non-citizens to vote in any federal, state or local election and require all state or local governments to certify that they do not allow non-citizens to vote when they apply for federal funding.

As previously reported by Human Events News, states where local jurisdictions allow non-citizens to vote or are considering doing so include Maryland, California, Illinois, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York and Massachusetts. On the other hand, voters in four states have blocked non-citizens from voting: Colorado, Alabama, Florida and North Dakota.

