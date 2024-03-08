(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday night drew fiery responses from Republicans, who called out much of the speech as being out of touch with reality.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., responded to Biden’s address on behalf of the GOP. During her response, Britt blasted Biden for inflation, the southern border crisis, and more.

“Like so many families across America, my family and I just watched President Biden’s State of the Union Address from our living room and what we saw was a performance from a permanent politician who has actually been in office longer than I’ve been alive,” Britt, 42, said in a video online filmed from her kitchen. “One thing was clear, though, Biden just doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch.”

The political party in opposition to the sitting president typically releases a short rebuttal of the sitting president directly after his remarks. Britt went on to hit Biden on the border crisis, where human trafficking and fentanyl has become a major issue. More than 11 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. since Biden took office.

“President Biden inherited the most secure border of all time, but minutes after taking office he suspended all deportations, he halted construction of the border wall, and he announced a plan to give amnesty to millions,” she said. “We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis. He invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days.”

Britt also hit Biden for the significantly higher cost of living and the highest credit card debt in decades.

“The American people are scraping by while President Biden proudly proclaims that Bidenomics is working,” she said. “Goodness, y’all. Bless his heart. We know better.”

Britt also touched on public safety, blasting Democrats for soft-on-crime policies and the “Defund the Police” movement before moving on to Biden’s deadly and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Israel-Gaza and Ukraine-Russia wars.

Former President Donald Trump, who is likely to face Biden in the November presidential election in a rematch of 2020, released a string of social media posts before, during, and after Biden’s remarks.

“There is very little that Joe Biden can say that can mitigate the damage he has done to our Country. We are under a MIGRANT INVASION the likes of which has never been witnessed in World History,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial, his social media site. “Migrant Crime is rampant, and he just doesn’t want to do anything about it. AMAZING!”

Biden’s speech touched on a wide variety of topics, from the economy to the border crisis to Ukraine to Gaza to climate change to cancer research and other issues. Biden repeatedly attacked Republicans and Trump for the border, Jan. 6 and more.

“That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made,” Trump continued. “It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

During his remarks, Biden repeatedly called Trump and his Republican supporters a threat to Democracy, comparing the threat to the Civil War. That comment drew one of Trump’s strongest responses.

“JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “HE WEAPONIZED GOVERNMENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT – DIDN’T TALK ABOUT THAT, NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!”

Trump also hammered Biden on the border, an issue he has focused heavily on in this campaign.

“There is nothing he can say tonight that can absolve him from letting 15 million people into our Country illegally,” Trump said. “He’ll probably blame me, but I had the Safest Border in the History of our Country, so that won’t go very far!”

Trump faces essentially no opposition in the party’s nomination race after former Ambassador and Gov. Nikki Haley bowed out of the race Wednesday after losing 14 out of 15 primary states by wide margins on Super Tuesday, cementing Trump’s frontrunner status.

Meanwhile, Republicans on X, formerly known as Twitter, gave their own response to Biden’s speech.

“The Real State of the Union: Every American who walks down the aisle of a grocery store or fills up at the gas pump has felt the impact of Biden’s failed economy,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on X, referring to the 17% increase in inflation since Biden took office. “Joe Biden is responsible for tanking our economy.”

In one point of the speech, Biden said the vaccine ended COVID, to which Trump responded, pointing out he spearheaded operation Warp Speed, which hastened development of the vaccine.

“The Pandemic no longer controls our lives,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. ‘The Vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat Cancer – Turning setback into comeback!’ YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!”

Trump also attacked Biden for what didn’t make it into the speech.

“Why doesn’t he bring up East Palestine and the other Towns all throughout America that he has left behind, and destroyed with Inflation?” Trump said.