During this past week, a litany of atrocities were visited on America. In Tennessee, a deranged young woman armed herself, broke into a Christian school, and proceeded to murder innocent people, including young children, until she was shot by local law enforcement. In New York, a district attorney politicized and weaponized the legal system and wielded it as a means of eliminating a member of the opposition who otherwise would rally Grassroots Patriots across America to reclaim their country. Meanwhile, in a Midwestern City, and woman made the local news, raging that she had been “assaulted and harassed,” because Christians left a leaflet on her door as part of an outreach ministry.

So what do these appalling events, big and small, have in common? They are all manifestations of the same dark spirit that is overtaking our Nation at an accelerating rate. In every case, they embody the admonitions espoused twenty-nine centuries ago by the Prophet Isaiah, when he warned “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)

Evil is indeed being visited on America with increasing frequency and intensity. Yet those prominent voices of the leftist counterculture invariably call it “good,” while decrying the good works of honest Americans as “evil.” The moral and ethical gymnastics of the left perversely redefine these and other previously unimaginable events, whether they be local or National in scope.

However, a grim but all-important truth must be understood here. Their greatest potential to destroy traditional America, and supplant it with a leftist/Globalist nightmare, is not their own malignancy. Rather, it is the likelihood that the majority of Americans, who clearly see the downward spiral into which we are being taken, still opt for passivity and acquiescence. Attempting to prolong the comfort of those who have not yet been directly touched by it is the surest path to the gravest consequences for all, once the enemy has taken out our strongholds, and is in a position to drive the final nail in the coffin.

It is not necessary to totally destroy our ability to resist, for that overthrow of America to take place. The leftist enemy merely has to convince our side that resistance to its onslaught is futile. Passivity leads very easily into total surrender on that basis. We’ve gone from being frequently outraged by absurd contentions and accusations from the leftists, to being indifferent to them. Yet they continue to push the boundaries of what they deem “normal” on their part, while systematically tightening the limits on what we are “allowed” to say or do in our defense.

The woman in that Midwestern town epitomizes the enemies of everything decent in America, as they continue to advance. They have done so for several decades now, claiming a phony “high ground” above those who venerated the Nation’s Judeo-Christian founding principles, but apparently didn’t believe in them quite strongly enough to fight for them when the archetypes of the counterculture began to denigrate and marginalize them. So instead of standing resolutely against the onslaught, Patriots quietly backed off, and have been backing off ever since.

One might think that, in the midst of all the social plagues which are destroying our society, from disintegrating families to rampant addiction, to an increasingly militant and “entitled” vagrant population, to the trafficking of young people, those who know how destructive these things are, and where the answer to them lies, would be boldly confronting any attempts to silence our clarion call. But while a few are doing just that, many continue to languish in indifference, or under the delusion that some sort of amicable “common ground” can be found to expunge evil teachings from the schools, and exhort the population at large to lift itself out of the quagmire of moral debasement and despair into which it is determined to go. All of human history proves otherwise.

America was given an almost miraculous reprieve in 2016 when, against all odds (and a significant amount of leftist chicanery and cheating), President Donald Trump won that year’s National Election, and proceeded to implement an agenda of “Making America Great Again.” In so many ways, he succeeded mightily. The leftists/Globalists raged the entire time, claiming one concocted premise after another as reason to attack, ultimately with zero credence to any. Eventually, it became inescapably obvious that their hatred resulted from his very effort to restore the prosperity and worthiness of this Nation.

So now, in a manner fit for the lowest and most corrupt third world tinhorns, President Trump has ostensibly been “indicted” over a total non-issue, by Alvin Bragg, a hard left district attorney from New York. Real crimes right outside the door of Bragg’s office are regularly ignored, for political reasons. His abhorrent policy seriously degrades the quality of life for all law abiding New Yorkers, who are forced by this corrupt system to have those criminals living in their midst. And the attack on President Trump by this dirty DA is no less political. It has nothing to do with actual crime, or upholding the law. Rather, it is every bit an effort to bring harm to the goodness of America, while favoring the ideology of Marx and Alinsky.

Yes, America is at war. And the stakes of that war are no less grave than if a foreign army had rolled tanks across the border. Nor should American Patriots continue to operate under the delusion that this enemy will abide by any rules whatsoever, unless it can gain a tactical advantage in doing so. “We the People,” though actually holding the winning hand, will only continue to lose ground, and face eventual total surrender, until we recognize the true nature of the fight we are in, and stop allowing the enemy to define the parameters of “good and evil” for us as we rally to defend our Nation.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.