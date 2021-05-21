Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is listed as the special guest for an event hosted by an controversial activist who once posted a video to Facebook that claimed “satanic” Jews secretly control the media and have exaggerated the Holocaust’s death toll.

Maher Abdel-qader, a “Palestinian American activist,” has repeatedly shared anti-Semitic content on social media in the past, reported Fox News.

In one post, he called Israel an “apartheid state” and claimed “European Jews” are actually from Georgia or Ukraine, and have no Middle Eastern roots.

In another post, he wrote, “Canaanite arabs lived for thousand of years in Palestine. Hebrews came from Egypt. European Jews are the ancestors of converted Jews from the Khazar Jewish empire what us now known as Georgia. Palestinians and Arabs always lived in Palestine. Remember Moses brought Hebrews from Egypt and fought Canaanites Arabs. Jews never lived in entire Palestine at any time prior to 1948.”

Abdel-qader referred to Israel in his posts as the “Zionist entity.”

He also claimed that England “sold for nothing Palestine” to the Zionists.

According to Fox News, he recently praised a “great successful fundraising” with Tlaib that took place earlier in 2021.

Tlaib had seemingly stated she was no longer in contact with Abdel-gader, reported Fox News.

But again on March 28, Abdel-gader posted information about his upcoming event that listed Tlaib as a keynote speaker and asked for donations of between $100 and $5,000 for Sam Rasoul, a Palestinian-American running for Virginia’s lieutenant governor.

Two weeks before that post, on March 7, Abdel-gader posted to Instagram an image comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. The cartoon was captioned “Israel’s vision for a Palestinian state.” It shows houses surrounded by a barbwire wall with machine gun turret watchtowers. A man wearing a kippah says, “It looks like a modern version of the Warsaw ghetto.”

Abdel-qader also donated to Squad member Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in 2020, according to Fox.

