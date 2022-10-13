Longtime Democrat and CNN anchor Jake Tapper is getting shredded for conducting what many on the right believe was a softball interview with President Joe Biden on Tuesday night. In his defense, no interviewer can tackle every subject matter and issue facing the nation when you’re limited to a specific time allowance. I know this firsthand, as I’ve also interviewed a sitting president in 2019, when Donald Trump sat in the Big Chair.

That said, with the midterms fast approaching and many voters already casting ballots, here are a few important questions Tapper didn’t ask Biden the American people deserve to know:

No. 1: Are you “the big guy”? On your son Hunter’s abandoned laptop that’s been uncovered by the media and is in the FBI’s possession as part of its ongoing investigation into his taxes, gun possession and alleged foreign influence peddling scheme, he referenced someone who received a cut of the action of his business dealings, which reportedly raked in millions for himself and your family. Tony Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy veteran and one of Hunter’s former business partners, says you are “the big guy,” as well as another business associate James Gilliar, according to reports. Are they telling the truth?

No. 2: More specifically, have you ever been a beneficiary, financial or otherwise, of your son’s overseas business dealings? If so, has Hunter paid you directly or indirectly by paying your bills or covering the costs of home repairs as a form of compensation for allegedly assisting in his business affairs while you were vice president?

No. 3: Your son Hunter has reportedly raked in millions from foreign business entities and powerful officials in China, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere, presenting a conflict of interest that jeopardizes U.S. national security. For instance, your critics have pointed out that as president, you’ve been soft on China, who we know is a manufacturer of deadly fentanyl and is in cahoots with Mexican drug cartels distributing the deadly drug into our communities, killing over 100,000 Americans so far. And despite promises, you’ve not gotten to the bottom of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated the U.S. economy and killed over 1 million Americans. Why not?

No. 4: There’s an unprecedented immigration and border crisis underway with an endless stream of troubling reports of human smuggling, child trafficking and drug cartels who are now making “rainbow fentanyl” pills to hook our children and grandchildren on the lethal drug. Given it’s your duty as president to protect the American people, why haven’t you visited the besieged southern border and done more to secure the porous border and halt the horrors taking place?

No. 5: Inflation is at an all-time high and gas prices are climbing again, hurting working families. Why are you relying on Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations that don’t share our values to increase oil production when the United States has abundant resources and capacity to produce our own energy? During the prior administration, the U.S. was energy-independent and an exporter of energy, yet now, under your administration, our country is at the mercy of oppressive foreign regimes that don’t produce fossil fuels as safely and responsibly as U.S. energy companies do with respect to the environment. How is that sound policy? And please explain how importing oil from the Middle East and other far-away places is more beneficial for combatting climate change than drilling domestically.

No. 6: Your son Hunter had a baby out of wedlock with a former exotic dancer in August 2018, according to reports. Have you or the first lady ever met your granddaughter? All babies are precious and a gift from God, even those who come into the world unexpectedly. Do you agree? And if so, will your granddaughter be invited to the White House or family celebrations like Thanksgiving next month?

These are just a few of the questions the American people want answered. CNN should give me a call …

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.