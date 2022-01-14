Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages on Thursday as he continues to fight a New York lawsuit that accuses him of sexually abusing an underage girl.

Andrew will no longer use the title “His Royal Highness” or undertake any public duties while defending the case as a private citizen.

Andrew’s official roles will be given to other members of the royal family.

The news comes a day after Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss the lawsuit, filed by Virginia Guiffre.

Guiffre says in the suit that late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex abuse charges in 2019, arranged for the Duke of York to sexually abuse her.

Court documents show that Guiffre settled a similar case against Epstein 11 years ago for $500,000.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement within hours after a letter of more than 150 veterans of the Royal Navy, Air Force and Army called on the queen to strip her second son of all titles and ranks in the armed forces.

