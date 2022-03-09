Many of my conservative, good friends are defending Putin’s aggression against the Ukraine. I too used to admire Putin’s nationalism, traditional values, and independence from the New World Order (NWO) and the internationalist and socialistic agenda that the EU wants to impose on the rest of the people of the world, including the US via the political correctness indoctrination of the globalist media.

It is claimed that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine was due to: (1) Fear of NATO encirclement and aggression; and (2) He wanted to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine.

That Putin expected an aggression from the pusillanimous EU or NATO is pure nonsense. During the cold war, if it had not been for the US, Russian tanks would have rolled all over Central and Eastern Europe. If NATO did not exist now with the US behind it, again, Putin’s Russia would not only have invaded Georgia (Ossetia), Eastern Ukraine, Crimea and now the rest of Ukraine, but also Poland, Rumania, Bulgaria, etc., to reconstitute Russia and its satellites as it was during the USSR (communism or not).

Russian state media and communist Chinese media have promulgated their state-sponsored, disinformation campaign that falsely claims Ukraine has been sheltering “16 US biological (biowarfare) labs.” Naive readership on social media has not only fallen for this fictitious assertion and item of Russian state propaganda but also has picked it up and run with it, even more recently transmogrifying it into “drugs were being sent to Russia and that was a reason for invasion.” If that were the case, would the US invade Colombia and Mexico because they have cartels carrying drugs on a massive scale to the US? Of course not!

Yes, I formerly admired Putin for his nationalism and independence from the EU, and yes Putin was a champion against the NWO, but with this invasion and the threat of nuclear war, as the Cuban proverb says, “he has undone with his feet what he had done with his hands,” regarding liberty and independence from the NWO! He has become a despot, a brutal dictator.

As for de-Nazification of the Ukraine, it is pure nonsense and only a pretext and propaganda ploy to justify his aggression. He has gone back to his KGB days and is using Lenin’s communist dictum:

“We can and must write in language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us and when certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them, after suitable build ups, as Fascist or Nazi or anti-Semitic…. In the public mind constantly associate those who oppose us with those whose name already have a bad smell. The association will, after enough repetition, become ‘fact’ in the public mind.” (The People’s Daily World, official newspaper of the Communist Party USA, February 25, 1961)

After all, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish. And if many Ukrainians collaborated with the Nazis during World War II, then why did they do this? Because Stalin, through his dekulakization and collectivist policies, killed them by the millions, starved them to death, forcing some Ukrainians to resort to cannibalism to prevent total starvation and their own genocide. As to corruption in Ukraine today, we know the Bidens hoodwinked them into it. The Ukrainians are now actively exposing the corruption of the Bidens and the Democrats and documenting how allegedly they stole billions from the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainians are doing this courageously in this hour of peril as they face a barbaric invasion.

Putin had other non-violent options because the scenario of NATO attacking Russia is pure nonsense. And as much as I hate to admit it, Putin has regrettably made an alliance with communist China against the West and the US, and China is definitely our enemy! Even Turkey recognizes the aggressive posture of Putin and is pulling away from imperialist Russia and coming back to the arms of NATO!

Trump has stated at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that Putin has done wrong with the invasion. And if Biden had not stolen the election, Trump would be president and the invasion would not have happened. I agree.

Finally, if Putin and Russia are pacifists and pose no threat to their neighbors, except providing for Russia’s own defense and national security, then why are Ukraine, Georgia, Moldavia, and most of their neighbors, wanting to join NATO? Why did Poland, Rumania, and the Czech Republic join NATO? And why are traditionally neutral nations like Finland and Sweden considering joining NATO for the first time?

No, my friends, I can no longer support Putin. We will have to find our own American champion to oppose the socialism and globalism of the NWO.

Miguel A. Faria, M.D. is Associate Editor in Chief in neuropsychiatry; socioeconomics, politics, medicine, and world affairs of Surgical Neurology International (SNI). Author of Cuba in Revolution: Escape From a Lost Paradise (2002). His latest book is America, Guns, and Freedom: A Journey Into Politics and the Public Health & Gun Control Movements (2019).