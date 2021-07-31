An Associate Press photographer captured an image of a note passed to President Biden during a press conference Friday.

“Sir, there is something on your chin,” the letter read.

The president subtly tried to remove the yellowish smudge from under his mouth while continuing to speak to governors gathered in D.C., where wildfire control was the topic.

The 46th president, who continues urging Americans to get vaccinated, has not suggested wearing a mask for the purpose of keeping one’s face clean during press conferences.

