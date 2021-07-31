An Associate Press photographer captured an image of a note passed to President Biden during a press conference Friday.
“Sir, there is something on your chin,” the letter read.
The president subtly tried to remove the yellowish smudge from under his mouth while continuing to speak to governors gathered in D.C., where wildfire control was the topic.
The 46th president, who continues urging Americans to get vaccinated, has not suggested wearing a mask for the purpose of keeping one’s face clean during press conferences.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“the yellowish smudge” was probably venom, coming from the mouth of Joe the Communist.
Na.. It was a low hanging bogger.
Now if he only had the ability to wipe the other end of his many leaky orifices that help fill the D.C. swamp, THE PEOPLE could breathe free clean air again instead of choking on the germs of his foul masked intentions. Watching the deterioration of any man just reminds us of what awaits us all, sooner for those who embrace the corruption of the soul which only accelerates the corruption of the body, of which Joe’s is just a prelude to what the Democrats are accelerating for WE THE PEOPLE in their disabled governance. The drooling appetites he brings to the American Table is not fit for consumption, only the American bedpan.
Did he finally get some egg on his face?
jill forgot to wipe his face after feeding him his breakfast.
Should’ve worn his Daffy Duck bib.
usually the note is telling him to “shut the **** up!”
No wonder there was Yellow Stuff on Joe Bidens face, if youhad done to America Nd had someone Lkke Kamala Harris waiting behind you, you would have stuff on your face too…