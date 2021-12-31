An app that tracks prices, demand, and other fuel-related issues expects the national yearly average to be around $3.41 a gallon in 2022.
GasBuddy‘s Patrick De Haan tells American Family News the yearly national average for 2021 was $3.02 a gallon.
“So we’re expecting an increase in the yearly national average,” he continues. “More specifically, we would expect a price increase in the first half of the year before prices then start moderating in the second half of 2022.”
Some drivers could see gas at $4.00 a gallon by Memorial Day.
When making a forecast, GasBuddy looks at dozens of impacts that feed into supply and demand.
“COVID is heavily influencing some of those factors,” says De Haan. “It’s a very complex string of dozens of different impacts and out of that trying to determine the most likely scenario of those balanced impacts to predict where we see gas prices in the year ahead.”
On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, AAA had the national average for regular at $3.28 — up from $2.25 a gallon this time last year.
Really? covid is the cause of high gas prices? They think we are that stupid.
I paid $2.79 for regular last week and $2.99 yesterday for Diesel in East Texas. Before Biden got in we were paying $1.69 for regular. Whenever Democrat give you free stuff with one hand, the other takes away even more somewhere else. Those $2000 COVID checks got clawed back three times over in higher fuel costs. If they can’t take our money that is readily on hand, they deficit spent it and make you or your kids pay it back later, with interest that usually goes to our Chinese lenders of our very own money that the one worlders and environMENTALists sent to China along with our jobs. I do believe this is the definition of intergenerational theft, which could and should be prosecuted by the law, were it not for a Supreme Court packed with snoring Rip Van Winkles, who have been drinking, kegling and snoozing with Democrats for years.
COVID if anything should have enlarged the fuel supply due to work lockdowns and remote educating requiring less use of gasoline by the general public, but one cannot count on traditional standard economic responses once the Democrat social re-engineers start driving the American trains that burn way more fuel pollution transporting oil than the pipelines Biden’s puppet Masters shut down, and now wish they had as the midterms approach.
As one of democrat , President Joe Biden’s Adaministration Said To Paraphrase Her, ” If The Public Doesn’t like Paying The High Price Of Gas, “Let Them Buy Electric Cars,” In Other Words, ” Let Them Eat Cake . “
Hummm…… The puppet president “Let’s Go Brandon” on day one bowed down to his “Green New Deal” treasonous Democrat masters and stopped or discouraged energy production in the U.S.. Gas, food, heat, everything started going up in price because the treasonous puppet president destroyed our country’s energy independence and began again begging other countries for their oil at the price that the other countries wanted to charge.
“COVID is heavily influencing some of those factors,” says De Haan. ??
I believe if one does their own research they will find that the treasonous, destructive Democrat Party elite have had more influence on higher energy cost than anything else. Higher fuel cost = higher prices on everything. Higher prices means more TAXES collected.
And we all know that the Democrat Party will do ANYTHING to increase taxes and steal your money!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
COVID is now the official national scapegoat—it has replaced George Bush and Donald Trump (and I’m sure each is grateful). If you get sick—no matter what your symptoms—you’ve got COVID or some variant. If something is out of whack in the economy—its due to COVID.
Yet, somehow in the demented mind of Joe Biden, this is superior to the energy independence we had under Trump.
LET’S GO BRANDON !!!!!
“COVID is heavily influencing some of those factors,” says De Haan. “It’s a very complex string of dozens of different impacts and out of that trying to determine the most likely scenario of those balanced impacts to predict where we see gas prices in the year ahead.” The complex string of dozens of different impacts” would be known as the dozens of incompetent Biden administrative personnel—Biden being the chief impact.
Hey Joe! Basic economics states that when you restrict the amount of oil produced the price goes up because more dollars chase a lowered fixed amount of goods,,,when you flood the market with Trillions of printed money to social engineer and buy elections, the price inflates even further with an increasing supply of dollars chasing not just a fixed amount, but thanks to the Democrats a swindling amount of fuel.
Joe and the Democrats are about to learn that these same economics apply to elections. When you lower the number of independent voters by locking the down and fleecing their purses, the number of votes registered to the opposing side increases. In the last election they used Socialist economics of increasing the supply for fraudulent mail-in votes to flood the vote market just like they flood the market with trillions of dollars to cover their thievery and ideological incompetence. They saw Trump getting about 12 million more votes from Hispanics, Blacks and Suburban Housewives than in the last election, so just printed more mail-in ballots like they now print our worthless money. It’s called Democrat economics of their failed integrity which when they run out of other people’s money takes them out of office faster than their shock troops can take diamonds and Rolex watches from our shopping malls.
Maybe Joe will get a sticker shock of his own when he comes to my town to fill up and sees stickers of himself on the gas pump pointing at the price saying “I did That” I’m sure his puppet Masters that keep him in the violin case inside the Whitehouse closet kept all this from him, just like He had no clue About “Let’s go Brandon”, joining in the chant at NORAD.
OK… then I guess the CHINA VIRUS will prevent me from paying taxes.
““COVID is heavily influencing some of those factors,” says De Haan”. Hey De Haan, did you ever think that shutting down drilling for oil is causing the high prices at the pump? De Haan, are you a liberal that voted for Biden? So De Haan, you are an excuse maker!
If America ever needed Gods intervention it is now. The communistic party of the powerful are killing America and they prey on our young and impressionable. Parents need to teach their children that it is honesty, decency and morals that make you a better person not money and power.
So the Wuhan Flu is to blame ?!? And I thought it was Brandon. How foolish of me.