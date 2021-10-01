Post offices nationwide will begin to see some delays in mail service beginning on Friday as part of the postmaster general’s new plan to cut costs and save money.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced the 10-year plan in the spring, which outlined new investments in technology, training and fleets of delivery vehicles.

The USPS will implement the new service standards Friday, which could lead to longer transit times for some long-distance first-class mail and first-class packages.

Shorter post office hours will also affect delivery times under the new plan.

The changes are not expected to affect better than 90% of periodicals and 60% of first-class mail, USPS spokesperson Kim Frum told NPR.

Postal service fees for commercial and retail packages will also increase over the holiday season, between Oct. 3 and Dec. 26.

The USPS reported a $3 billion loss in the second quarter of 2021.

DeJoy, postmaster general since June 2020, has been criticized since taking the post for being a donor for former President Donald Trump and is being investigated by the FBI over an alleged campaign finance scheme in which he’s accused of pressuring employees to donate to Republican candidates while he was head of North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics.

Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.