Portland police on Tuesday declared an unlawful assembly and arrested at least two people amid a demonstration held after jurors convicted former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death in May ignited nearly a year of protests, rioting and political unrest in Portland, and it thrust the issues of police violence and systemic racism into the middle of a tense national conversation.

A crowd initially gathered near the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center on Tuesday evening, and some began spray-painting the latter building about 9 p.m.

A group of roughly 60 began marching about 9:45 p.m., while about 25 other people remained near the courthouse and Justice Center.

Some demonstrators broke a number of downtown windows, according to police, who declared an unlawful assembly at roughly 10 p.m.

#Antifa smashed up another Starbucks in their Portland riot celebrating Chauvin’s murder conviction. Video by @jennytyoung: pic.twitter.com/xUEGfcoXvz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

About that time, an officer and protester engaged in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrived on a bicycle, pushing a different nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation captured on video by an Oregonian/OregonLive journalist.

A different video of the flurry shows an officer throwing repeated punches.

Police said officers arrested two people during the protest and that they used pepper spray against one of them.

Despite the Chauvin murder conviction, #antifa carried through with their promise of violence in Portland. They smashed up businesses yet again in downtown. In this shocking video, a rioter punches a responding officer directly in the face. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/mA6Cnb2NsE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

Randy Gray, 36, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for the altercation with police. Kenneth Harold, 24, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, police said, and was in possession of a glass-breaking tool and cans of spray paint when he was taken into custody.

The events came after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a 24-hour state of emergency earlier Tuesday, allowing him to impose a curfew, close city streets and take other extraordinary measures should widespread political unrest erupt.

The mayor also said the city would have the state police and National Guard on standby, while Portland police received assistance from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the metro area.

Well before the march, Lisa Dooney, 69, was among those who gathered near the Justice Center and federal courthouse.

Dooney — who has been protesting since the late 1960s, when she first attended a Portland protest against the Vietnam War — said she came by for a little while to “pay homage to what happened today.”

Still, she said, far more must be done.

”True justice would be George Floyd still living,” she said.

Remington Smith, 27, said the verdict was justified and hopes pressure will shift to demanding reparations and justice for other people killed by police, including Breonna Taylor.

”I would like to be able to see that happen,” Smith said.

Fedor Zarkhin

