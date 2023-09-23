(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead among likely New Hampshire voters, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley following, according to a new poll released by CNN and the University of New Hampshire.

The poll shows support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has fallen sharply in the poll since the first of the year – dropping from 43%, while Ramaswamy, Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have seen a boost in support.

Trump leads the pack with 39%. Ramaswamy trails at a distant second with 13%, followed closely by Haley at 12%, Christie at 11% and DeSantis at 10%. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has been making several appearances in the Granite State, is at 6%.

While the poll numbers favor the former president, only 36% of voters say they have “definitely decided” who they will vote for in the 2024 primary, with 38% saying they are leaning toward a candidate and 24% yet to decide.

It appears Trump supporters are more committed to their candidate versus other candidates, with 69% saying they have “definitely decided” to back the former president. While 31% have “definitely decided” to support Ramaswamy. Interestingly, despite DeSantis’ drop in the polls, he appears to have a solid base with 18%, while third-place contender Haley has 16%.

Despite Ramaswamy’s strong second-place numbers, voters are heavily swaying toward DeSantis as a second-choice candidate with 23%. In comparison, Ramaswamy polled at 13%, with Haley and Scott tied for third at 11%, and Trump with 10%.

Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson lead the pack as candidates voters “wouldn’t vote for under any circumstances.” Even though Christie has seen a boost in support, 60% appear to strongly dislike his candidacy. Pence is at 42%.

The GOP’s second presidential primary debate is next week.