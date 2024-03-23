(The Center Square) – Republican voters have suggestions for former President Donald Trump when he considers his running mate for vice president.
The Center Square Voter’s Voice poll released this week asked voters this question: “Who should Donald Trump choose as his vice presidential candidate?”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis narrowly edged out the other potential candidates. DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump for the presidential nomination, but after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI, Trump’s poll numbers soared. DeSantis was left behind in the polling and never recovered.
Now, according to the survey, 18% of Republicans want DeSantis to be Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
In a close second place is former Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who received 17% support from Republicans as Trump’s vice president.
Haley was the last Republican contender to drop out of the primary. She was able to win nearly 100 delegates, and put up a fight in states like Vermont and South Carolina. But, ultimately, she dropped out after Trump roundly defeated her on Super Tuesday.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott are tied for third place with 15% support among Republicans.
Notably, Democratic former Congressman Tulsi Gabbard received 7% support, the only Democrat to get that kind of backing from Republicans.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received 6% support among Republicans to be Trump’s running mate. Many analysts have said Trump should pick a female vice president to persuade Haley supporters and suburban women to support the ticket.
Trump has not said who he is leaning toward most for his vice president, however the New York Post recently reported that Trump has ruled out Ramaswamy, but that Ramaswamy would be considered for a cabinet position.
Trump is not expected to pick former Vice President Mike Pence since their relationship has soured in recent years.
Pence told Martha MacCallum on Fox News last week that he would not endorse Trump for president.
Pence, who was unable to pick up steam in his own presidential primary bid, said there are “profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues.”
There is little indication that President Joe Biden will drop Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.
The vice presidential pick for Trump in particular could be key to shifting what is a close race.
The Center Square poll shows Trump beating Biden 46%-45% with likely voters in a head-to-head faceoff. With such a close margin, Trump’s pick for VP could make or break the race.
Notably, if third-party independent candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein stay in the race, Trump’s lead grows to 3 points.
The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll was conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights in March, querying 2,510 respondents roughly split between both parties along with 340 true independents. The margin of error for likely voters is +/- 2.1%.
Republican voters voted Nikki Haley just behind DeSantis for Trump’s Vice President? Who the heck would want a RINO / Establishment / Democrat enabler like Nikkie Haley? RINO voters are not Conservative voters. RINO voters are the John McCain / Paul Ryan / Mitch McConnel voters. RINO voters are Democrat communist enabler voters. RINO voters are not Conservatives. Secondly, I hope Trump gets elected. Trump had the best economy in the world and he had the best foreign policy, but Trump made a lot of bad choices including Mike Traitor Pence, Sessions / William RINO Barr as Attorney Generals, criminal enabler Christopher Wray at the FBI, Gina Haspel at the CIA. Trump refused to arrest and prosecute the deep state and I have no faith that he will do so!! Trump cut off his own head by leaving the deep state intact.
DeSantis has a proven record of successful executive ability to lead and govern, and should a President Trump keel over from an age related malfunction, he could step in a about as smooth a transition as can be, and continue those similar courageous policies that benefit the nation over the PARTY. Unlike a first term President, a second term one can afford to choose as strong a successful Conservative as himself, without worrying of a challenge to his power downline. In fact, having the strength and record of defying the Democrat party social vanities and insanities to the diminishment of their power in the state of Florida, are of the best credentials to select him. The only drawback is the loss of his Conservative leadership in critical state of Florida that must be secured before allowing him to leave. He is a sure bet to make the right decision when given the choice of THE PEOPLE over THE PARTY, which in the end is the only way to preserve THE PARTY and protect THE PEOPLE.
I agree. Too often voters are convinced to vote for the best “sound bite” instead of the best candidate. We need one who knows how to do the work instead talking about it. My next choice would be maybe Ramaswammy or Tulsi. Just watched her speech to congress and it was spot on.
OR JD Vance.. BUT i think folks are saying Haley, just so they can keep the women vote, since she DID routinely get 25% to 40% of the vote in the primaries she was in…
The problem is we may need the “RINO” vote in order to win the election. That impact will possibly be felt for the actual election. I assume Trump has learned his lesson about political appointments after the election, and that we will not see the “appointment” mistakes he made in the previous administration.
n a close second place is former Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who received 17% support from Republicans as Trump’s vice president.
This country is in serious trouble.
In a head to head race for Veep, DeSantis would bury Haley just like Trump did. Just cull out the divisive diversions, then see who prevails in policy and proven track record. Truth is that THE PEOPLE are tired of more social experimentations with unproven unknown quantities, based on Gender, Race religion or abilty to smooth talk their way into power. Only the best can lead us out of this mess, which may already bee too late when the the doom of the financial debt bell finally rings
Wondering why Vivek wasn’t mentioned. His speaking and ability to debate are solid. My personal choice is Kari Lake. Knowledgeable and fearless. She’s got the fire and no small amount of courage. She’ll look you in the eye and truly pledge her loyalty–or spit, depending on the circumstances.
I;d take Lake OR Neom, over Haley for the ‘women vote’… ANY DAY OF THE WEEK!
NO, to rino haley! IMO
The article says Biden is not likely to drop Kamala as his running mate. 2 reason. He’s not smart enough to do so. Secondly she’s better than an insurance policy.