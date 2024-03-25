Biden Justice System GOPUSA Staff | Mar 25, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
The DemonRats and RINOs have turned this once great country into a banana republic. The two-tiered justice system is so obvious that you have to be a fool or willingly ignorant to not see it.
As i’ve repeatedly said though, its more like a FOUR tiered INJUSTICE system.
DEM politicians on top
THEN Republican politicians
THEN DEM supporters (illegal invaders, criminals, gangs, BLM etc)
THEN Everyone else.