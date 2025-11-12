(The Center Square) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads Vice President J.D. Vance by three percentage points in an early potential head-to-head matchup for president in 2028, according to a new poll from Overton Insights.
The poll asked 1,200 registered voters who think of themselves as Democrats, Republicans and Independents their thoughts on a series of questions, with 22% of those voters saying they believe Newsom is the leader of the Democratic Party.
The 399 voters in the poll who identified as Democrats, however, favored former Vice President Kamala Harris with 35% of the vote compared to 23% for Newsom and 7% apiece for U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
“After moderating his image, Newsom has relentlessly attacked President Trump, and his offensive seems to be working in the minds of voters as he leads Vance by 3 points in a hypothetical 2028 matchup,” Overton Insights Poll Director Mark Cunningham said. “However, despite this momentum, he still has yet to pass former Vice President Kamala Harris in polling, still trailing by double digits. While there is plenty of time to go, and Newsom still remains the betting favorite, Harris would certainly be a formidable opponent if she decides to run for president again.”
Vance led with 34% of the vote among the 444 respondents who said they would be Republican primary voters, followed by 22% for Donald Trump Jr., 12% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 8% for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 7% for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Overall, 40% of voters said that they feel politically homeless. Fifty percent said they feel like they identify with one of the two parties.
The poll asked 1,200 registered voters who think of themselves as Democrats, Republicans and Independents their thoughts on a series of questions
Why don’t they ask the million plus Californians who ran out of Cali to get away from Newscum who they’d vote for ?!?
#1. Democrats are deranged compulsive liars.
To this treasonous self-righteous, lying Democrat Party, their supporters and their media/political propaganda media outlets, our U.S. Constitution, Laws, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant.
If the Democrats or their supporters do not WANT to believe them, or they disagree with them. Democrats and their useful idiot supporters will just make up their own, laws, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Remember our federal government was shutdown because the Democrats demanded $1.5 Trillion of taxpayers money in order to give their 15 million illegal immigrants FREE healthcare and the Democrats also demanded that the taxpayers pay between 50% and 90% of the Obamacare (ACA) healthcare premiums. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Plus to these polsters, WHO DO THEY define as “A conservative leaning person”??
When you poll your democrat party news room of course Gavin comes out in the lead! Polls and pollsters have been ridiculous for decades now!