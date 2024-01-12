(The Center Square) – If Democrats had a magic wand, they’d put Michelle Obama in the White House.
The former first lady has more political star power than incumbent President Joe Biden and other famous and not-so-famous Democrats ahead of the November election, according to The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted Jan. 2-4.
The poll, conducted with Noble Predictive Insights, found that if Democrats and Democrat-leaning likely voters could wave a magic wand, 24% would pick Michelle Obama. The former first lady was followed by Biden (20%), U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (12%), someone else (9%), U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (9%), former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (8%), Vice President Kamala Harris (7%), and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (5%).
Three other Democrats didn’t have as much appeal: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got 4%, followed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (1%) and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (1%).
Michelle Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, has strong support among Black and Hispanic Democratic voters, women and people younger than 55, according to the poll. Michelle Obama, who turns 60 on Jan. 17, recently spoke with Jay Shetty for an episode of his “On Purpose” podcast. During the podcast, she said she was terrified about the upcoming election.
“What’s going to happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter,” Michelle Obama said. “Who we select speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted.”
“You know, the fact that people think that government, eh, you know, doesn’t really even do anything and I’m like, ‘oh my God, does government do everything for us,’ ” Michelle Obama said. “And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do.”
Former President Donald Trump holds a significant lead over his challengers in the Republican primary heading into Monday’s Iowa caucuses, the first time U.S. voters can officially weigh in on whom the GOP nominee should be. The Obamas have been vocal critics of Trump.
Previous The Center Square Voters’ Voice Polls showed similar support for the former first lady.
“Michelle Obama currently has the best of multiple worlds,” said David Byler, chief of research at Noble Predictive Insights, which conducted the polling. “She’s a celebrity with near universal name recognition. She’s beloved by Democrats who remember her years as First Lady. But she doesn’t have the string of failures and missteps that follow anyone who holds formal political office.
“In other words, she has all the goodwill that comes with the Obama brand but no record that a potential opponent could use against her. She’s not running for office now – but if she chose to do so in a future cycle, she could be formidable,” he said.
The poll with Noble Predictive Insights surveyed 2,573 Americans from Jan. 2-4, including about an even number of Republicans and Democrats along with 266 “true independents,” which are independents who indicated they do not lean toward either party. The poll has a margin of error of about 2%.
In other results, Trump surpassed Biden by four percentage points nationally in The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll.
I am convinced that Democrats are mentally deranged and not very bright.
“In other words, she has all the goodwill that comes with the Obama brand but no record that a potential opponent could use against her. HUH???
* Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
*“US ground troops will not be sent into combat in this conflict with ISIL”
*I didn’t withdraw the troops from Iraq.
*There is not a smidgen of corruption at the IRS.
*If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.
*Obama said he had decimated Al-Qaeda and had them on the run.
*The Benghazi attack and killing the ambassador was over a YouTube video.
*ACA will “Lower health care premiums by $2,500”.
*“I will not sign a plan that adds one dime to our deficits either now or in the future.”
*I did not draw a Red Line.
*Obama Says, He Didn’t Raise Taxes Once.
*Obama Lies about Funded Abortions. Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, reports providing 327,653 abortions in 2013 and receiving $528 million in U.S. taxpayer funds.
*Obama Lied about Taxes on those making Less than $250,000 will not see any form of tax increase
* In Obama’s campaign, he promised to “eliminate entirely” income tax for seniors making less than $50,000. Yet another blatant lie right to your face.
*The only involvement I had with Acorn was doing some stuff with the justice department.
*I will make Government Open and Transparent.
*I will make it “Impossible” for Congressmen to slip in Pork Barrel Projects.
*I will give The Public will have 5 days to look at a Bill before I sign it.
*The President stated if your employer provided your health care.
they would see premiums drop by as much as 3000%, and they could give you a raise out of the savings.
nope Obama is on his third term destroying this Nation, he’s not getting a fourth
Oh boy, the ultimate DEI scheme.
Hey, give the man a shot. He couldn’t be much worse.
If this was a Woke Disney Star Wars movie that now outlaws males for the leading staring roles, it could be named “The attack of the killer Kamala Clone.” My instincts tell me that like The Clinton’s where Hillary was the real dangerous one, I fear America hating Michelle could screw it up even more, with a better talent for never getting found out. Oh for the days when our first ladies were ladies first, and pathological racist diminished transgendering neuters second. You can actually see the hate for all whites in her eyes when caught off guard relaxing in thoughts of black supremecy replacing what she perceives as a white supremecy, that in reality affords other races opportunities that would never be offered to others under her and Baracks community organized ideas of dreamed of imagined Black Supremecy.
And Micheal’s qualifications are what again… ??
In accordance with the Democrat Party’s woke DEI insanity, if she/it identifies with being a Black female, that is all the qualifications needed by Democrats. 🙁 🙁 🙁 😯
Just look at useless unqualified vice-president Kamala Harris, she is a female and Harris has a multiracial background. Her mother was South Asian and her father is Black.
Qualificatrions?,,,,A hank of hair and a hunk of hate,,for anything and anyone white,,,,even Joe Biden.
Tell me, is this a bad joke?
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
“We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.” — Michelle Obama, May 14, 2008
If YOU are a fan of D.E.I. incompetence, reparations for Perps Of Color, a feminized milifairy, more gays in the Wipe House and destruction of our historical monuments, VOTE FOR MULATO BOY’S HUSBAND.
As bold as these Democrats are these days, her first order upon moving back into the Whitehosue would be to paint it black.
For over a year I have said that she will be the one. She would beat Trump because she is a black woman. Haley might have a chance.
MO would finish this country off.