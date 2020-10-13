DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 Problem Solvers are digging deeper into the relationships and responsibilities of the companies affiliated with deadly shooting suspect Matthew Dolloff.
9NEWS said 30-year-old Dolloff was a private security guard contracted by them through Pinkerton, but when FOX31 reached out to Denver’s Department of Excise and Licensing we were told there is no one by that name who is or ever has been registered as an active security guard in the city.
In a statement to KDVR Monday, Pinkerton said Dolloff was not an employee of the company but a contractor from a “long standing industry vendor.”
“The agent in question was not a Pinkerton employee but rather a contractor agent from a long-standing licensed industry vendor. The vendor is responsible for keeping all licensing and registrations current for agents and it is our understanding that the contractor agent in question has a conceal and carry license.”
Denver’s Excise and Licenses Director of Communications Eric Escudero made it simple and clear that licensing for security guards in the city.
“If you are a security guard company, whether you want to call it a contract or call it a temporary, if they are doing security guard work, you are required to have a license and the company is responsible that is the security guard employer for making sure they are licensed,” he said.
“It is clear as a crystal-clear blue day in Colorado, there are no loopholes in the City and County of Denver when it comes to licensing security guard companies,” Escudero said.
The confusion lies with the licensing of a vendor or the security company that hires the contractor through the vendor. The City Attorney’s Office said:
“Under the Denver Revised Municipal Code, it is unlawful for any person to operate as a private security employer without obtaining a license. A private security employer includes any person who provides the services of a security guard on a contractual basis to another person or entity. If a security guard “vendor” is providing the services of a security guard through a contractual agreement, then the vendor must be licensed as a private security employer.”
Dolloff had been issued a conceal carry permit by the Elbert County Sheriff in June 2018. That permit is good for five years, but has been suspended pending the outcome of this criminal investigation.
All of which is irrelevant.
The “Security Guard/Agent/Contractor” was employed to provide armed protection to the news crew. He was not employed as a police officer or any other law enforcement officer and had zero business intervening in the actions between the two other men. When he chose to inject himself into a situation unrelated to protecting his client, he assumed liability for any damages resulting. The client and the agencies they contracted through are all liable as well.
All due respect for the deceased, that is why you never bring bear spray to a riot. More importantly, if someone pulls a gun on you from a short distance away, run. Don’t stand there and spray them with bear spray.
9News established a contract with Pinkerton, not the sub-contractor. It was Pinkerton that chose to hire someone from a sub-contractor without due diligence. This was probably done without the knowledge or consent of 9News, and would be hard to prove that they knew.
Pinkerton cashed the check. They’re the ones responsible for who they choose as sub-contractors. They can’t weasel out of this. The other agency is at fault as well, but Pinkerton isn’t blameless.
Sounds like Pinkertons is scrambling for excuses to try and head off the inevitable million dollar lawsuit for their sloppy procedures. I know that when a relative was working armed security at venues through a sub-contractor, the sub-contractor always was required to provide copies of everyone’s State licenses.