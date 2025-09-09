Phillies Karen GOPUSA Staff | Sep 9, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.8/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
Typical Feminazi
I met a woman like that at a local park, while i was out biking. A boy (8-9) caught a ball, from the local girls practicing softball.. AND she literally ran over to him, almost pushed him down, to rip the ball out of his hand.. THEN WHEN the kids father came up, she literally slapped him, screaming “GO AHEAD AND HIT ME, you’ll be the one going to jail”..
Unfortunately with the laws being the way they are, she was likely right.