Pete Buttigieg’s husband trashed Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday for accusing the trailblazing transportation secretary of lying about being gay while serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Chasten Buttigieg denounced Carlson for taking a judgmental pot shot at Pete Buttigieg for not disclosing his sexuality in an era when coming out of the closet would have gotten him kicked out of the military under the Pentagon’s Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy.
“It’s so easy to attack people and to go on your talk show and fire people up about something that’s not actually happening,” Chasten Buttigieg said on CNN.
“With these megaphones, they have a big platform,” Buttigieg said of Carlson and other right-wing media pundits. “Rather than focusing on real issues, people’s lives, making them better, they’ve decided to focus on hate.”
The spat erupted when Carlson was bizarrely triggered by Pete Buttigieg’s tweet denouncing the attack on a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
“No rest until all of us, including all of us in the LGBTQ+ community, can be, and feel, safe,” the transportation secretary wrote.
Carlson said Pete Buttigieg has no business talking about being a member of the gay community because he hasn’t always been openly gay.
“Pete Buttigieg … always wants to talk about identity,” Carlson said. “And the funny, ironic thing is, until just a few years ago, Buttigieg wouldn’t even admit that he was gay.”
“He hid that and then lied about it for reasons he has never been asked to explain,” Carlson added.
Pete Buttigieg joined the Naval Reserves as an intelligence officer in 2009. The ”Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was overturned in 2011, the same year Buttigieg was elected mayor of South Bend, Ind., his hometown.
Buttigieg came out in 2015, and formally left the reserves in 2017. He made an unsuccessful 2020 presidential run before being named as the first openly gay cabinet secretary by President Biden.
The Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy took effect in 1994, was repealed by Congress in 2010, and formally went out of effect in 2011. The policy allowed gays and Lesbians to serve in the military if they did not disclose their sexual orientation. The policy also barred commanders from asking service members about their sexual orientation.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Chasten Buttigieg denounced Carlson for taking a judgmental pot shot at Pete Buttigieg for not disclosing his sexuality .”,,,,which was just a valid return pot shot response to the kind pots they get shot with, in their twisted misdirected exchange of human body fluids. If they knew just how many male skins begin to crawl when they lock lips on stage, they might do it in a more secluded environment. If Chasten cannot live up to his God created image of a man, he at least should try live up to his man given name of Chasten, which means to be rebuked in a restraining or moderating way (Especially of God) such as in discipline which people who boldly go where no men are meant to go usually prove to have less an ability to SELF-discipline let alone SELF-govern, viewing people just as objects to be used for their own self-pleasure. Objects of fixated pleasure make poor leadership people, just look at the example of our failed transportation industry now deprived of Diesel energy, like an AIDs victim of his physical health and strength. Only a fool or one seeking power would be gay about that one, only leadership people who get their sense of power by taking away in faux shame,the power of staright honest living people Those who lie about a little, cannot be trusted not to lie about the big things that really matter.
Pete Butterbutt is fake, bike riding liar. He should not be in a position of responsibility because he is totally irresponsible and stupid.
The LGBTQ Con and deception is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
It is better to be condemned for standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral Liberal Democrats.
Sounds like Pete is embarrassed of his lifestyle lol
I could care less about his sexual preference, but his being an authoritarian does concern me. He is not very bright, I saw his opinion about the benefits of having an electric car in a hurricane ravaged area. When he opined that you could plug your car battery into your home for power when the grid was down, I knew I was seeing a person who had the capacity of stupid that was greater than any mere mortal man could contain.
viteye: “I was seeing a person who had the capacity of stupid that was greater than any mere mortal man could contain.”
Now you understand the mentality of the Democrat Party’s elite and “useful idiot” supporters.
“Rather than focusing on real issues, people’s lives, making them better, they’ve decided to focus on hate.”
Is he talking about The View?
Doesn’t that photo just make you want to barf?
Pete and Chasten—there are things that Nature tells us just aren’t right—totally outside of political debate or personal distaste. There is a right and a wrong and all of this uproar surrounding gender and sexuality in today’s culture is nothing more than depravity run amuck. God exists and His Truth is absolute—feel free to argue with him over it.
I would not mistreat anyone who is gay, but I do not support the lifestyle and it is indicative of a problem that needs to be dealt with—not accepted as something normal.
As an older gay man who served in Vietnam, i cannot think or be part this loose, arrogant, self-serving, complaining, gimme, gimme, never satisfied, extremely selfish, bunch of democrats, gay and otherwise. They have so much going on in their lives and yet when challenged they spit on the opportunities that have already been in play for decades. Their voices are not voices of reason or bipartisan in nature. They separate their needs as humans by ideology completely. The friction is always intended as their weapon to keep themselves above humanity at all times! They don’t have to prove themselves but they sure as hell want to make the rest of us pay for their false intentions of proving themselves. No problems wasting time, money and energy with them.