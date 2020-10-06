I know that social media is not the real world, just as Kim Kardashian is not your average working mother. But we have all started to spend parts of our days in the virtual world, and in the post-pandemic era, some of us spend the majority of our waking hours communicating with avatars, digital creations, and shadow-humans. So the things that are happening in that environment do have an impact on our emotional health, and the way we view the actual world.
After the news broke on Friday evening that President Trump and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, I held my breath. This had nothing to do with my fears for their safety and health, although I managed to get off a quick prayer to St. Jude. The reason my esophagus seized up was the thought of what was about to happen in that virtual world where so many of us manifest our real characters.
I don’t need to reproduce the comments here, for you. My Facebook friendship tally is close to the 5,000 limit, with a good mix of liberals and conservatives, white and minority, male and female (but no “questioning”) Christian, Muslim, Jew and atheist, college-educated and high school grads, native-born and immigrant, Eagles fans and (one) Dallas fan. It’s a good cross section of the country. To be honest, there are some Trump supporters who travel over to my page who I barely tolerate, and some Bernie supporters who are dearer to my heart than blood relations. I can deal with a lot, and I have.
Lately though, I have taken to blocking better than Chuck Bednarik on one of his better days, because people have simply lost their minds. The number of folks who have either wished death on the president or engaged in some sick sort of schadenfreud because he is now infected with a deadly virus is scarier than the virus itself. They are not the faceless shadows that populate the comments sections of some online newspapers. They are not folks who have used pseudonyms to create online personalities that bear no relation to their actual selves. They are people I have actually met, or at least, would have like to have met in kinder times.
You might argue, as some have, that social media is a distortion of the real world. I would have agreed before social media became the real world for so many people who were trapped in the fabricated amber of the COVID shutdowns. Classrooms have become virtual for many children. Good friends have been told that they will not be returning to their offices until at least the beginning of next year, so their kitchen tables and their laptops are now their conference rooms. Online shopping has bumped the thrill of walking through an aisle in a Hazmat suit to search out the perfect tomato.
Virtual is real, now. And even in the real world, you have Hollywood and political folks wishing ill on the president. One of Hillary Clinton’s campaign managers actually expressed a desire that Trump die of the virus. There have been smirky, smarmy attempts by cable news hosts to show how “evolved” they are in wishing the president who caused all of this by ridiculing masks a “swift recovery.” And Democrat-leaning pollsters are gleeful at the thought that the election is over.
Ironically, one of the few public figures who gave authentic wishes of hope, luck and recovery to the president and his wife was Joe Biden, who tweeted out his and Jill’s solidarity moments after the news became public. He also vowed to pull negative campaign ads. That shows class, decency, and humanity. It is a shame that so many of Joe’s supporters lack the qualities reflected in their candidate, in this troubled moment.
Right now, it is important to point out to all of those folks who say that hate has no home with them, that they need to check the front door: Hate left, so hypocrisy could take over the lease.
Copyright 2020 Christine Flowers. Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.
If she prays at all, I’m sure it’s to her father Satan.
Think about how she “prayed” for his health. But then he gets better and she attributes it to doctors being dishonest.
https://www.gopusa.com/pelosi-implies-trump-doctors-are-dishonest/
She’s an idiot. She has negative common sense.
Pelosi only worships the weak fallible god in the mirror,,,,,,,,whose image more reflects Oscar Wilde’s picture of Dorian Gray. Her Demons are legion, many of which now reside in the HOUSE and the Senate.
DrGadget
I do not think the Nasty Nancy Pendeja Pelosi is an idiot, but she is definitely hateful, disgusting, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral and traitorous.
I have no right to judge her relationship with GOD, but it would appear that she doesn’t follow the words of the Bible.
We the People need to remove this hateful Nasty Nancy Pendeja Pelosi and her cult of hateful Democrat disciples from ALL offices in our government.
Re-Elect our President Donald Trump and vote for ALL Republicans.
Vote AGAINST ALL Democrats from the Congress to the school board.
Rid our country of this hateful Democrat Party cult.
“Joe Biden, who tweeted out his and Jill’s solidarity moments after the news became public. He also vowed to pull negative campaign ads.”
Or maybe his focus group told him the negative ads are backfiring, so he lied and used this as an excuse to “be the bigger man”, which he is not. Going by his character, or lack thereof, I’m not going to assume benevolent motives out of Biden.
Assuming that Biden’s motives are benevolent during an election will have the same results as Julius Caesar turning his back in the Senate during the ides of March for an “Et Tu Biden” moment of truth. Strange that before the debate they media showed a man spraying something on Trump’s podium but not Biden’s. Was it cleaning agent or COVID? Strange also that CNN reporters that attended the Barrett Rose garden ceremony also tested positive for COVDI??? ,,,,or did they also test positive BEFORE they were sent in to the ceremony to infect the Whitehouse staff?
That’s OK, President Trump took one for the team by shrugging COVID-19 off of his shoulder as just another Flu-Season as we got to watch the DemonRats wish him ill will; this is just a preview of the election outcome and the DemonRats reaction!!, they will definitely need therapy after this election!
However, he didn’t pull the negative ads after all, and his campaign handlers used the excuses that (a) ads can’t be pulled at short notice, and (b) the ads aren’t negative anyway, but just “factual.” Did anyone really think Two-Faced Joe would really keep his word?