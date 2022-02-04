Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday the United States believes that Russia might be planning to create an elaborate hoax as a pretext to invade Ukraine.
“We believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be made to look like it was Western-supplied,” Kirby told reporters during a Pentagon press briefing.
The Kremlin on Thursday called President Joe Biden’s decision to send thousands of troops to Eastern Europe proof of U.S. aggression and called on the United States to “stop fueling tensions.”
The Washington Post reported Thursday that Russia is considering filming a fake attack against Russian territory or Russian speaking people and has recruited people to create the video.
“We don’t know that this is the route they are going to take, but we know that this is an option under consideration that would involve actors,” Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said, according to NBC News.
The alleged Russian plan to fabricate an excuse to invade Ukraine was first reported by the New York Times and Washington Post.
U.S. officials have not released any evidence of the alleged fabrication plot. They said doing so would compromise their sources and methods.
Intelligence officials said the plan represents an expansion of a propaganda campaign Russia has been pushing out since November. They hope to disrupt the plan by making it public.
The Hoax has already been created, in Putin’s control of the election of 2020 where his well stringed Joe Biden puppet was put into place to fulfill the will of his master. First comes the oil profit redistribution of American energy wealth into Putin’s hands with the shut-down of American energy production and oil transportation, then the betrayal of the Ukraine whose major pipelines now feed Europe energy that will soon fall under Putin’s control. A blind child could see what has happened. Why can’t a blinded media figure this out? Don’t listen to a phony patriotic thing that Joes says, Just watch and see what destructive things he does to America that puts Putin in the world energy cat-bird seat to claw his way back into power.
Biden is a disgrace along with the clowns in Europe, who are dependent on oil and natural gas from Russia. These idiots have also supported / built communist China and its military. The United States and Europe are essentially cutting their own throats. The stupidity of self – flagellation or hanging oneself!!!!!!
The constant stream of lies that have been coming from the Biden-Harris Administration since Joe Biden took office provides justification for any reasonable, critical thinking individual to seriously question the validity of the administration’s claim that Russia is planning a false flag operation as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, especially in the absence of any credible evidence to support this provocative claim. Putin may well be planning to create a justification for invading Ukraine but the Biden-Harris Administration’s history of egregious dishonesty serves to undermine its credibility on this issue.