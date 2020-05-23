Every time we think we’ve seen the bottom of the leftist Democrat cesspool, its “icons” prove that the depths are darker and more fetid than anything we might previously have imagined. Now, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has disgraced herself and her party even further, with her puerile denigration of President Trump as “moribund obese.”

From the party of Michelle Obama and Jerry Nadler, Pelosi epitomizes the characteristic selective “moralizing” of leftists. Admittedly, given Pelosi’s own physique (which is nearly as skeletal as her moral and intellectual presence), even Ghandi might be deemed to be carrying excessive poundage in comparison.

From Breitbart

As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese they say.–Democrat House Speaker Pelosi

In this latest episode, Pelosi reaffirms her real concern, which is the canned leftist Democrat abhorrence for the medication Hydroxychloroquine. HCQ has been used very successfully as a treatment for the Wuhan virus. Once again, good news for the health and well-being of Americans is bad news for the Democrats.

Pelosi also reiterated another unconscionable leftist Democrat lie, accusing the President of “telling people to put Lysol into their lungs.” Can there be any doubt that these leftist Democrats have abandoned all integrity and reason, in their fanatical efforts to discredit President Trump?

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.