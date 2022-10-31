He was not a MAGA member; he did not support the “insurrection” of Jan. 6; and he was never even a Republican.

But David DePape was a known nudist activist who his ex-girlfriend says was also a progressive and mentally ill.

DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary for having bludgeoned Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

DePape has been residing in a decrepit school bus that sits outside the Berkeley home of his ex-girlfriend, Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, also a pro-nudist activist

Pelosi attacker David DePape’s ex says he is ‘mentally ill,’ once came home thinking he was Jesus: report

Oxane Taub, the purported former life partner of David DePape — the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi inside his California home — says DePape has “been mentally ill for a long time.”

Taub is a jailed nudist activist in California who goes by the name Gypsy. She is currently locked up in the Californian Institution for Women after being convicted on abduction charges in 2021, according to ABC7.

“Hello this is Gypsy Taub. I am the ex-life partner of David DePape and the mother of his children,” Oxane Taub told the outlet.

He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time,” she added, saying she had two sons with the man before splitting up seven years ago.

