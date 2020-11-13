A Pennsylvania court has ruled late-arriving ballots should not be counted toward the final vote tally.

On Thursday a judge sided with the Trump campaign, stating that the Democrat secretary of state in Pennsylvania did not have authority to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots. The judge pointed out that only the state legislature could do such.

The ruling means late-arriving ballots shall not be counted. Separately, the Trump campaign is suing to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to even accept late-arriving ballots.

This is an excerpt from One America News.

Today’s PA court ruling is significant not because of the amount of ballots it affects but because it sets the legal precedent that PA’s Secretary of State did not have statutory authority to override election law. Neither did PA Supreme Court. Only legislature. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2020