A Pennsylvania court has ruled late-arriving ballots should not be counted toward the final vote tally.

On Thursday a judge sided with the Trump campaign, stating that the Democrat secretary of state in Pennsylvania did not have authority to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots. The judge pointed out that only the state legislature could do such.

The ruling means late-arriving ballots shall not be counted. Separately, the Trump campaign is suing to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to even accept late-arriving ballots.

This is an excerpt from One America News.

