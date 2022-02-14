In his epic poem “Paul Revere’s Ride,” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow paints a picture of a “spark,” struck by the hoof of Revere’s horse against the pebbles beneath him, as he rode to warn of the encroaching British. Longfellow went on to metaphorically describe how that spark “kindled the land into flame with its heat.” With each passing day that the Truckers in the Canadian Capitol stand their ground, their courage and resolve has that same effect on not only the people of Canada, but Americans and the rest of the world as well.

Similar events are predictably being coordinated in the United States, with some planning a trek from as far away as California to Washington D.C. Yet the movement is reaching beyond the shores of North America, with trucker caravans gaining the public spotlight in Europe, and even as far away as New Zealand. Throughout the past two years, people around the world have had their eyes opened to the real fate that awaits humanity, if morally bankrupt leftist power mongers ever achieve uncontested authority. And the picture they’ve seen is an extremely grim one.

For far too many years, leftists have gotten away with their empty utopian promises of bliss and ease, only to deliver oppression, squalor, and eventually outright tyranny by which to preserve their uncontested dominance in the midst of enormous misery and suffering. The visceral fear felt by so many towards the Wuhan virus was seized upon by the left as the opportunity of a vast crisis on which they could demand and receive blind compliance from the peasantry. Initially the scam worked. But it has since become inescapably obvious to all but the most pathologically gullible minions that none of the subjugation and abuses of power by those in high office was ever actually about public “health and safety.”

The incidents of total disregard for mask and lockdown edicts, by the very individuals who issued them, are too numerous to recount. The same goes for the vax mandates, with Congress and White House staff (among others in places of bureaucratic privilege) totally exempted. It became apparent, even in the earliest days of the lockdowns, that those screaming with the greatest shrillness about the need for the rest of us to forfeit our God-given rights, had zero interest in doing so themselves, the moment they thought the cameras were off. To nobody’s surprise, this hypocrisy and abuse of power came entirely from the left.

As the months dragged on, the pattern of demanding submission and compliance to masks, lockdowns and vaxes, while fiercely attacking and preventing the use of actual remedies such as HCQ and Ivermectin, proved to be purely politically motivated. This agenda driven betrayal of the public trust eventually led to death from the virus on a genocidal scale, along with who knows how many collateral deaths from depression, suicide, and other manifestations of the inevitable psychosis that results from emotional isolation and imprisonment.

Livelihoods were destroyed in numbers eclipsing any economic crash in history. But the worst aspect of all of this was that the hardship was entirely deliberate and orchestrated. Still, other than adding to the stress of the day by growing enraged, what could any individual do about it all? And that’s where the Canadian Truckers have ridden, literally, to the rescue.

To the dismay of the leftist overlords, who believed themselves to be invincible and therefore unaccountable, the Canadian Truckers provide a powerful combination of a defiant front that is popular with the people on Main Street, and also the prospect of the left’s single greatest fear, which is a unifying event around which the people can rally.

The actualities of January 6, 2020 are nearly lost in the fog of leftist manipulations and lies. But the truth of that episode needs to be thoroughly understood. Prior to the Truckers, it was the closest that the people had come to uniting enmasse against the treachery of the left. In that particular case, it was the flagrant and treasonous theft of the 2020 Presidential Election. Ever since the crowd dispersed (an impossibility, were it an actual “insurrection”), leftist Democrats and their RINO enablers have been shouting down the event, in hopes of preventing any mass unification of the American people in response to all of their crimes and desecrations of the Constitution that have been committed ever since. On that basis, they’ve been able to proceed with their detestable agenda.

Now, they face the prospect of an actual uprising of the people. And if it succeeds in Canada, America will not be far behind. So the leftists/globalists have mustered all of their power to attack the Truckers, starting with Trudeau’s “Let them eat cake” moment of dismissing them as a “fringe.” Every sordid tactic of manipulation and intimidation has since been attempted, from claims that innocent people were being harmed by the honking horns, to threats of seizing their children, to the posting of snipers on rooftops surrounding the Truckers. Yet to date, absolutely none of it has worked.

The standoff could easily turn out to be “game, set, and match,” one way or another. Trudeau is motivated by his archetypical leftist arrogance, no doubt boosted by demands from other leftist globalists around the world that he not back down. Among the truckers, the understanding is universal that the leftist power grab which has inflicted so much suffering on them, their families, and their nation will never abate on its own. Leftists simply do not operate that way. So when the “dust settles,” one side will have capitulated, and the other will be thoroughly triumphant, Fake News propaganda notwithstanding.

On the morning after Paul Revere’s famous ride, the Colonial Minutemen were routed from Lexington Common by the better equipped and better trained British soldiers. But that was not the defining event of the day. Rather, it was the “Shot heard round the world,” when the first Minuteman realized he had no choice but to either go toe-to-toe against the most powerful army in the world, or surrender himself, and his posterity, to live in perpetual subjugation, under the iron fist of tyranny.

In light of that, it is the Canadian Truckers who will emerge victorious from the current impasse. They have no alternative if they are ever to be free again. And as Americans, our fate is inextricably bound to theirs!

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.