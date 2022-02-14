Everyone’s watching Russia to see what its thug-for-life, Vladimir Putin, is going to do in Ukraine.
We ordinary citizens don’t know whether Putin will actually invade Ukraine with the 127,000 Russian soldiers he’s placed at its borders or whether he’s just bluffing.
But the Biden administration – which belongs to the Neville Chamberlain School of Foreign Policy – doesn’t know what Putin is going to do, either.
Biden has just sent 3,000 troops over to Eastern Europe not to fight the Russians but to show Putin that America means business when it tells him not to take the part of Ukraine he hasn’t already grabbed.
That’s Biden’s way of trying to be tough on Russia.
But if we had a real leader with guts and brains, we’d tell Putin if he doesn’t pull his troops from the Ukraine border within 72 hours we’ll bankrupt him like we did in the 1980s.
We’ll shut down Russia’s vital Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany, reopen our Keystone Pipeline, free up our oil and gas frackers and flood America and the rest of the world with lower-cost energy.
Biden opened the door for Putin last year by allowing the second Nord Stream pipeline, so now he should shut the door by reopening our Keystone Pipeline and telling AOC and the other progressives in Congress to fly a kite in a wind farm.
A lot of Democrats, liberal pundits and former CNN employees who still believe that Putin stole the 2016 election for Trump also believe Russia is still a military threat to us.
But despite its aging arsenal of nukes, it’s really a broken-down, impoverished ex-superpower with a GDP smaller than Canada’s. It has nothing the West wants or needs but oil, natural gas and maybe caviar.
Russia doesn’t have the rubles or gold to spend on a big war or even a little one — but China does.
Russia isn’t in every other American’s pocket, either. But China sure is — and I’m not just talking about its business partners running the NBA or the Biden family.
Unless you’ve been living on a desert Pacific island since my father left Washington, you know our entire economy is dangerously dependent on China and its factories.
Forget Chinese-made imports like iPhones, Nike shoes and Black & Decker tools.
Just check out where most of those home coronavirus test kits Joe Biden has promised he’s mailing to each of us were made.
Of course the most dangerous product China has exported to us – and the world – was Covid 19.
It’d be hard for Hollywood to make up something as crazy as this true story: China gives us a deadly virus that kills nearly 1 million Americans and then sells us boatloads of the test kits that tell us if we have caught it.
Meanwhile, it’s Communist China – not authoritarian Russia – that has been flexing its military muscles and expanding its influence in Asia and around the world for a quarter century.
China’s dictators have taken over Hong Kong and snuffed out most of its people’s freedoms.
Before that they conquered Tibet – what the Communist Party propagandists called the “Peaceful Liberation of Tibet.”
They’ve also built islands for military purposes in the South China Sea and lately have been intimidating Taiwan by flying warplanes into that free country’s airspace.
China has paid no price for any of the evil it’s done to people outside or inside its borders, not even for oppressing 12 million mostly Muslim Uyghurs and putting a million of them into concentration camps.
China should worry everyone on the planet, but it’s the Russians we’re supposed to fear? Like so much of the Biden administration’s foreign policy “thinking,” it makes no sense.
So don’t worry about Russia starting World War III over Ukraine, folks.
WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia – and we’re losing.
–
Copyright 2022 Michael Reagan, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.
The Democratic Party is the worst enemy America has been terrorized by so far in history.
The Treasonous, Dishonest, disgraceful, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Perfectly said! It is unbelievable that this fool and his disgraceful vice are running this country. Biden is a traitor and he and his corrupt son should be in jail! None of this **** would be happening if Trump, the real President, was in his rightful place. How did we let this happen?
AND ITS still unbelievable, that 30+% of the nation STILL LIKES biden.
If Biden has already promised Putin that no American troops would fight in the Ukraine, obviously as repayment for not revealing the corrupt things like He and Hunter’s laundered oil money deals in the Ukraine and the Soviet Union,,,,, while Putin putts about Ukraine, we should be lining up 250,000 NATO troops on the Polish border to pull them away from Ukrainian mischief. The Trillions in oil revenue that Biden has moved from the Hands of American oil producers into the Hands of Putin and the Iranians would reveal to even a first grader that Joe is a second-grade American opportunistic traitor, whose financial dirty hands like Pontius Pilate have already had the blood of American troops in Afghanistan media washed clean, only in his own lying eyes, with more Ukrainian blood to follow in reciprocity for the Ukrainians not covering and his son’s misdeeds and corruption there. Biden is acting like a Soviet bought and paid for two-dimensional pawn, trying to stop his career from being sacrificed on the world game of three-dimensional chess, with a brain unable to compete even in a small game of Chinese checkers, where he will soon sacrifice Taiwan to save his skin in that game there as well.
Five Stars. There is only one person qualified to run this country and that is Donald Trump. The real president!
AND THEIR demonic satan loving VOTERS ARE just as culpable as the dems in office are.
Nathaniel Grigsby curses Democrats from 120-year-old grave.
Inscribed on his tombstone is: “Through this inscription I wish to enter my dying protest against what is called the Democratic Party. I have watched it closely since the days of Jackson and know that all the misfortunes of our nation have come to it through this so called Democrat Party. Therefore, beware of this party of treason.” The Democrat Party’s treason has been from its beginning. Since its founding the Democrat Party and the Democrat Party’s traitorous and treason character was apparent and is very apparent today. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The Democrat Party is the worst domestic enemy. China is the worst foreign enemy—followed closely by North Korea and Iran. Unfortunately, Mr Biden and Son have gotten into bed with the Chinese government—thereby placing our country in a very vulnerable position. So, this administration is helpless at dealing with the threats we face with our Asian neighbor.
ITS NOT just biden, its practically ALL Big business, pervy wood, and big tech..
Isn’t it great that Joe is in bed with communist China and Russia, through his criminal enterprise, with his son Hunter? The so called President of the United States, who is nothing more than a traitor to the United States. Where is the main stream media when it comes to calling out Joe, for Russia and Chinese collusion?
Russia is going to take back what was originally theirs and America is going to take back America from the democrats.
PinocchiJoe China Biden is not qualified to be admitted into the Neville Chamberlain School of Foreign Policy. Chamberlain had a learning curve. After the Munich Agreement accepted Hitler’s claim to part of Czechoslovakia, Hitler grabbed the rest of it. When Hitler invaded Poland, Britain and France declared war against Germany. When Chamberlain’s government fell and Churchill replaced him as prime minister, he became a cabinet minister. Biden would have been sending “humanitarian aid” to Hitler “for his victims” that would have actually aided Hitler.