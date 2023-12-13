Original Comment GOPUSA Staff | Dec 13, 2023 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
They don’t call her Gay for nothing,,,all smiles on the outside, but a depressed ball of confusion within. Their plagiarism and repetition of corurpted thoughts and ideas are the bulwark of their social insanity. The tactics of their deceptions are ancient and established. “Yet Still the ancient foe, doth seek to work us woe, Their craft and power are great, and armed with cruel hate, on earth is not their equal.” What you see is never what you get from their plagiarized distorted sense of honest and just leadership, just the equity of their promoted alphebet soup of evil, where today “H” stands for Hamas, tomorrow just back again for Hell.