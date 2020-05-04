Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Friday extending Oregon’s state of emergency to July 6 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The move comes roughly two months after the original declaration was signed March 8. It was set to expire May 7.
The new executive order gives the governor the legal authority to maintain the orders she’s issued thus far — including the stay-home order, a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions and other financial stimulus measures — and issue new ones as she sees fit, said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the governor’s office.
“Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect, however the Governor can still lift her orders as the COVID-19 situation warrants, as she did with her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures,” Boyle wrote in an email. “Our efforts to move forward with safely reopening Oregon will be gradual, incremental, and based on science and data.”
The new order extends the state of emergency for 60 days, but also allows Brown to terminate it earlier than that if deemed appropriate.
The zodiac sign for July 6 is Cancer,,,,,,,This Foolish Democrat Governor would change it from Cancer to Corona, proving that the Democrats themselves are to social Cancer.
Why don’t they just examine the airspace between the ears of Governor Kate Brown, to see why she is such a stupid idiot?
We need to get together and sit down to figure out how to implement restrictions on the ability of a state to impose a lockdown. They’re shutting down businesses, picking winners and losers, and basically making regular people into prisoners under house arrest. All based on some very weak “science” from a handful of so-called “experts” who have been wrong more often than not.
This should never happen again. We need to set the new rules now.
Here’s an idea. No lockdown can extend for more than 7 days. If a crisis persists longer, then the entire state legislature needs to draft up an all-new proposal, vote on it, and get it signed by the governor to continue another week. No more of this “indefinitely” nonsense. Make them go on record for every week.
As long as people will follow these orders like good little girls and boys, it will continue. They will move the CARROT all the way to November 3rd. and perhaps beyond. Trust your intuition people, you know exactly what this out of control bureaucrat is doing. Will you stand or will you go along to get along? Who left her Queen of anything.
You have the Constitution. Use it.
United We Stand, Divided We Fall no longer exist; now it is Divided We Stand, Divided We Fall!! Our Fore Father’s were brilliant!!