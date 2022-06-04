In the wake of the tragic Uvalde, Texas school massacre, the Ohio Senate passed legislation that would make it easier to arm teachers.

Indeed, Ohio teachers would need less than a day of training before carrying a gun to school, rather than the currently required month if the Ohio House agrees with Senate changes to a bill it passed Wednesday, Just the News reports.

House Bill 99, which passed the House nearly six months ago, would eliminate the need for teachers to pass the state’s peace officers training course, which includes more than 700 hours of instruction.

Instead, teachers would only be required to complete 24 initial hours of training, along with four recurring hours of training established by the attorney general.

School districts could individually require more training if desired.

Staff members and teachers would be required, however, to meet certain age requirements, and school boards must notify the public if they choose to allow staff to be armed.

The bill passed on party-line votes by Republicans in both the House and Senate.

