Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a bill allowing people in the state to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

The bill allows anyone over the age of 21 to carry a concealed firearm unless they are prohibited from possessing one under state or federal law, Fox News reports.

The decision makes Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state.

“NRA thanks Gov. DeWine for signing this critical bill that upholds the Second Amendment in Ohio, for the benefit of law-abiding citizens,” the NRA’s lobbying arm said in a statement.

The bill also eliminates penalties for motorists who fail to proactively tell law enforcement about concealed handguns in their vehicle during traffic stops. However, drivers would still be required to say if they have a gun with them if an officer asks.

Previously, drivers faced a first-degree misdemeanor, a $1,000 fine and a suspension of their concealed-handgun license if they failed to tell authorities they have a handgun on them.

