(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump’s allies are doubling down on investigations into members of the Obama administration, with two Republican lawmakers calling for a deeper investigation into former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s “email controversy.”
Clinton served as SOS under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013 before running against then-Republican presidential candidate Trump in 2016 and losing.
While in her administrative position, Clinton used a private email server for official agency communications. The legally dubious move not only put thousands of emails with sensitive or classified information at risk, but also shielded her emails from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
After a years-long FBI review, then-Director James Comey recommended that no charges be filed. But Republicans, fueled by recent revelations that Obama and Clinton may have knowingly fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, are now reiterating their concerns about the thoroughness of the Clinton investigation.
In that vein, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., released a letter Tuesday addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.
In it, the lawmakers urged Patel to uncover and review certain materials stashed away that could shed further light on how the previous FBI “mishandled” the Clinton investigation.
“Comey’s FBI shockingly failed to review and exploit evidence in its own possession, even though they admitted in written memos the information was necessary to conduct a ‘thorough and complete investigation,” the lawmakers wrote. “We refuse to allow this dereliction of duty to continue.”
They pointed out that the omission, whether an oversight or coverup, is yet another example of the FBI’s “failure to impartially conduct its law enforcement and intelligence mission,” given the prior intelligence community’s disparate treatment of Trump.
“We know you will not similarly ignore evidence in your agency’s possession, no matter where its exploitation or conclusions might lead,” the lawmakers told Patel. “[We] look forward to receiving an update on forthcoming steps taken by the FBI to correct this historic investigative and national security failure.”
Lock this witch up, or lose the integrity and trust this nation was built on.
What integrity? EVEN with trump in office, i have NO Faith in the dept of Just US, jailing a SINGLE BLOODY PERPETRATOR OF These crimes..
“Hillary Clinton Has Admitted To Destroying Evidence”
“Hillary Clinton is in trouble legally if there is a prosecutor with the courage or authority to prosecute her because in addition to admitting that she diverted government records from the government, in addition to admitting that Hillary Clinton put classified information in a non-classified venue, that is the crime in which General Petraeus has agreed to plead guilty to. Hillary Clinton now has admitted to destroying subpoenaed evidence after she was on notice of the existence subpoena. That’s known as obstruction of justice as well as destruction of the documents. But none of her crimes will get to first base in terms of prosecution without any Democrat Party’s prosecutor to pursue them…
The question is, will Hillary Clinton ever be held accountable, and judged by the same standards as others who have “mishandled” classified information and went to prison?
Hillary Clinton is once again being allowed to skate, even though the head of the very body tasked with investigating her (the FBI) has detailed precisely how Clinton did in fact break the law.
FBI Director James Comey laid out, with specificity, how Clinton violated our national security laws, but then he proceeded to explain that he was nevertheless declining to refer Clinton for federal prosecution.
I agree Hillary should already be in jail, but as is well established the poop bag Hillary fall directly into the courts double standards policy! And she will receive nothing at all!