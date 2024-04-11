At the writing of this commentary, the April 2024 solar eclipse is still nearly twenty-four hours in the future. Nevertheless it can be stated with great confidence that, regardless of other circumstances, neither the eclipse itself nor any possible action taken by the US Government or United Nations in conjunction with it will be apocalyptic in nature. The sole exception to that prediction would be if Jesus Christ returns during that time to rapture His Church. However, that seems unlikely, given that He stated that no man will know the day hour of His return. Also, the path of totality crosses the Northeastern part of the Country, including the State of New York.

Still, no historical precedent for fears specifically linked to past eclipses, exists. But this fact has hardly dissuaded the enormous clamor of catastrophic conspiracies being attributed to the event. Prognostications abound of possible opportunism by those in power to exploit the unusual circumstances for their final assault on our Constitutional Republic. Rather than appreciate this stunning spectacle of God’s creation, too many are instead consumed by foreboding and dread.

Sadly, that pattern is all too familiar. Two decades and a few years back, when the calendars rolled around to fall of 1999, Americans were dealt a similar Chicken-Little Tsunami of Y2K fear mongering and cries of impending doom. And as the clocks went past 12:01 am January 1, 2000, all those shrill voices of inescapable calamity faded into oblivion, though many enjoyed significantly fatter bank accounts from their duplicity and manipulations.

The last total solar eclipse across America occurred less than a decade ago in August of 2017. It had a much longer path of totality stretching across the entire continent. So if the sun being blocked in shadow was itself a trigger for disaster, it stands to reason that we should have suffered far more devastation than the doomsters predict for this one.

That begs the question of just what has changed so drastically in the intervening seven years? The realities of astrophysics are still what they have been since the Creation. The actual mechanics of an eclipse are no different than they ever were. Yet while we are rightly admonished to not stare directly at the sun without proper eye protection, and aside from a few local infrastructures and cell networks being a bit overloaded by the enormous influx of visitors, something is very different in 2024. The apprehension is widespread and palpable.

While real science hasn’t changed, America itself has, and certainly not for the better. Back in 2017, Donald Trump was President and we were on course to recovery from the malignancy of the Obama years. The border was being closed down (despite every effort at stalling by leftist Democrats and RINOs), the American economy was being dragged up from the abyss that Obama had told us was our inevitable fate. ISIS had been eliminated from the world stage. And the Nation was optimistic about its future.

So of course the leftists/Globalists and their Deep State minions were in a panic. A foundational premise of Marxism is that a flourishing Nation is impossible to take down with socialist lunacy. Something had to change quickly! First on the list was the “Russia Russia” hoax, by which President Trump was maligned to the point of a baseless impeachment, with the only “evidence” being a single, totally innocuous phone call to Ukraine. But from that treasonous ruse came a litany of accusations and slander, ultimately proving to be totally without merit. No problem for leftists though. Just move on to a new narrative of lies and attacks. And it hasn’t stopped to this day.

When 2020 arrived, it was obvious that the Country was still feeling energized and optimistic, likely spelling doom for Democrat prospects. So the fear mongering went into high gear with the onset of the Wu-Flu. Yet the real pandemic of that episode was not a virus with obviously enhanced symptoms. Instead, the deadlier disease unleashed on America, and across much of the world was the vast power grab by every despot wannabe holding any public office. Consequently, actual lives were lost in great numbers, not merely from the virus, but from deliberate efforts by leftists to give it every “gain of function” through deliberate infection of the elderly, along with the rise in suicides among those rendered despondent over deliberately excessive and onerous “health measures.”

Still, when November of 2020 rolled around, it was glaringly obvious to any honest and reasonably sensible person that Trump would walk away with the Election. So of course leftists/Globalists had to cheat in order to steal it. And that is just what they did.

However, the actual vote manipulations, vast though they were, only represented one part of a double strategy. Another major component of the theft was the massive, coordinated propaganda blitz to mock and castigate anyone who dared question the “legitimacy” of the election. This Alinsky onslaught against the truth was premeditated and fully orchestrated, and clearly intended to suppress any opposition to what we all saw. Even before all the phony votes were tabulated, every Fake News outlet from coast to coast was declaring in unison that the 2020 election was “the most secure in history.” Nothing to see here!

Since then, the damage on America has been as relentless as it has been deliberate. The Biden Cabal not only dropped the ball in Afghanistan, but did so in the specific manner that would wreak the most harm to American prestige and credibility on the world stage. No less intentional is the disaster on America’s Southern border, which is hemorrhaging in broad daylight. Illegal invaders don’t even have to wait for the brief extra darkness of an eclipse to flood across in ever greater numbers. Our Government welcomes them in, providing them every avenue to infiltrate the Nation.

Top Government “law” enforcement agencies such as the FBI and DOJ, once hallowed bastions of justice and decency, are now widely regarded with suspicion and cynicism by Americans who are appalled and disgusted at how they’ve been weaponized. Things are just as abominable within the energy and economic sectors. Here again, the disaster was premeditated and purposeful. A dangerous anti-America element has wormed its way throughout the halls of power, and it has no intention of stopping its eradication of the Nation we once knew and loved.

So if Americans want to do what’s best to fight the real dangers facing us, we need to be discerning. The more “Chicken Little/Boy Who Cried Wolf” scenarios the propagandists can concoct, with no real “calamities” to follow, the more apathetic and indifferent Real America will become, even in the face of an actual onslaught. Yet the enemy is now in our midst. And it will inflict far more devastation and tragedy on us than any passing shadow. Don’t get distracted America. Stay on target!

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. He is author of the book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” which is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.