Searchers detected underwater noises before dawn Wednesday amid their North Atlantic hunt for a submersible vessel and its five-man crew that had set out to visit the Titanic’s wreckage days earlier.

The possible clue comes as oxygen aboard the missing Titan is running dangerously low, with officials estimating the vessel has less than 24 hours’ worth of air supply remaining.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a Canadian P-3 surveillance plane picked up the sound shortly after midnight Wednesday. Authorities said remotely operated vehicles that can submerge were relocated to the area to scour it for any leads, but crews have yet to find anything.

