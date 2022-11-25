President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws on Thursday while making a Thanksgiving Day visit to Nantucket, Mass., where he talked with local firefighters.
He made the comments while the country was reeling from recent deadly mass shootings in Colorado, where a gunmen targeted an LGBTQ night club, and in Virginia, where a Walmart supervisor opened fire in an employee break room.
“I’m sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws,” Biden told reporters.
“Look, the idea that we’re not enforcing red-flag laws, period, just based on knowledge, not on parents saying or a loved one saying you should arrest this person now for his own sake, is ridiculous,” he added.
“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” the president said.
Asked by reporters in Nantucket what he plans to do specifically, Biden replied, “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”
Biden’s goal of banning assault weapons or making any significant changes to existing gun laws will be difficult to achieve with Republicans set to take control of the House of Representatives following this month’s midterm elections.
Asked if progress could be made in the upcoming lame duck legislative session, he said, “I got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting the votes.”
The president made the in-person remarks after calling in live to the broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City earlier in the day.
“I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders — they never take a break,” Biden told NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer over the phone, before adding he planned to later talk to those serving in the military “both here and abroad.”
“God bless our troops, for real,” he said.
Like putting a band-aid over a grenade wound.
Wonder if anyone has reminded that senile fool that there are millions of those weapons in the hands of the people of this country, and that there is no way the government will ever get them away from them. New weapons bans and laws mean nothing, anyone can get a gun off the streets, so new bans or laws are going to mean nothing. Those people bent on killing don’t worry about laws.
Joe knows that without a doubt, if there is another January sixth type demonstration at the Capitol, THE PEOPLE will not arrive unarmed. I hear he and Kamala are taking lessons on how to do the Mexican border bullet dance, but keep fighting over who will take the lead.,,,,Neither tanglefoot wants the job. or is capable of doing it to the music of THE PEOPLE.
Biden wants to ban semi-auto firearms? Says the addled dolt who’s the biggest supplier of weapons to the Taliban.
Just how much is 10% of $80 billion dolllars in American weapons left in Afghanistan, now being bought up by the Russians and Ukrainians on the black market.
‘I’m sick and tired of this grifter, this rotting sack of diarrhea who is an abject fool. Joe Biden is an embarrassment, always has been.
First off there are more AR platform firearms in private hands at this time than 94 Winchesters and Marlin Lever Guns. The AR no matter what caliber is more versatile and popular than any rifle prior to it. You can take the collapsible stock carbine in either 5.56 or 350 Legend and for a family on a tight budget it is the all round family utility arm. Some time back the Supreme Court ruled firearms that are in common use by the public cannot be banned. The Democrat Crime Organization membership should remember 1994 when they pushed through the first Semi-Auto and Magazine Capacity Laws and what happen. They are less than two years away from an election for President and the Dems have way more Senate Seats up in 2024 than the Republicans. My own views are the Dems are a massive crime organization posing as a political party and totally against the Bill of Rights. Obama and others in his circle have said they don’t like the Bill of Rights because it prevents them from creating the tyranny and enforcing it like they want to. Anyone who supports these criminals must hate us and this nation.
This is unlikely to happen in the lame duck session. It can pass the House and would serve as virtue signaling to show his base he’s trying.
The only thing that worries me is the RINO senators. Here are some of them and I may have missed a couple. If they cross the aisle it could be passed and have to go to the Supreme Court.
Mitt Romney, Joni Ernst, Cynthia Lummis, Roy Blunt, Shelley Moore Capito, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Dan Sullivan, Thom Tillis, Todd Young, Susan Collins
Who did I miss?
Slo joe the demented sure knows how to pick his battles. His proposed ban on “assault weapons” is DOA, even in a democrap controlled congress. There are more than enough representatives who KNOW this is the third rail for their political career that it won’t pass the house, or the senate.