As hundreds of migrants continue to land in Denver from Venezuela, central and south America, Mayor Michael Hancock has asked the Catholic Church for help sheltering them.
Currently, the city has shifted three recreation centers into temporary housing facilities as well as paid for hotel rooms for families with children. They’ve also asked other relief organizations to help house people. Between 1,500 to 1,600 people a night are staying in these various temporary facilities, according to Denver County officials.
Now, Hancock is seeking relief from the Catholic church.
In a Dec. 30 letter, Hancock asked Denver’s Archbishop Samuel Aquila for space at the now-vacant Little Sisters of the Poor on West 29th Avenue. The mayor said the facility could accommodate another 100 people comfortably.
“The lack of an adequate government response is what leads me to renew a call I made to communities of faith and other non-governmental charities to help address dire human needs and a steady migration of people to our city,” Hancock wrote. “If there are additional ways the Archdiocese and Holy Catholic community may want to engage with the city in addressing this challenge, we would be ever grateful.”
City officials have spent more than $1.1 million so far to house, shelter and care for the more than 3,000 migrants who have arrived since Dec. 9. They said over the weekend they expect that figure to rise to $3 million in the next couple of months.
Currently, that cash is coming from the city’s general fund and various budgets that had remaining dollars to spend as Denver officials closed out the budget year. The money is paying for food, hotel rooms, protective gear, cleaning supplies, staffing, cots, mats, blankets and hygiene supply kits, officials said Sunday.
They are seeking federal reimbursements and were just granted a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Local Affairs.
“No matter one’s opinion about immigration policy or politics, I trust you will agree that the immediate need for keeping people sheltered from frigid cold temperatures and adequately fed and clothed is beyond dispute,” Hancock wrote to the archbishop. “Unfortunately, we’ve not yet seen an outpouring of support from other local governments to meet this temporary crisis.”
There was no immediate comment from the archdiocese on Sunday.
Maybe closing the Southern Border would help with that.
So just when do the law abiding American taxpayers get sanctuary from the financial and moral depredations of the sob sister sanctuary liberals who defy the already legislated laws on our American books designed to prevent the social chaos these American traitors insist inflicting upon a trusting citizenship whose trust was so misplaced in the beguiling in so-called good humanitarian intentions, designed to inhumanly lead us astray and satiate the needs of the weak minded social manipulators to illegally steal American power and relevance they never earned, no have the capacity to sustain, without further milking the life forces of the good trusting people, who live in the image of their creator. Again we are about to be infinitely fleeced of our limited finite life forces to maintain the delusion that infinite wealth consumption is a solution to the infinite evils they offer. Time to stop the madness and send the evil back to where if came form and originated, and focus or efforts to address that which is already among us, foolishly taking into this country in 1 short year, what will take ten years to clean up the mess these selfish, power-seeking democrats have cursed this country with where the good American people deserve some major moral and financial sanctuary from THEM. Time to separate the wheat from the weeds, the sheep from the wolves, and the law abiding from those who deserve to be locked up so the good can get sanctuary from THEM.
“City officials have spent more than $1.1 million so far to house, shelter and care for the more than 3,000 migrants who have arrived since Dec. 9.”
That is $3400.00 per illegal immigrant spent in just one month to support 3000 illegal immigrants.
Now multiply $3400.00 by 5,000,000 illegal immigrants that is $17,000,000,000.00 that is 17 Billion we the tax payers are spending to support this Biden administration’s illegal immigrants every MONTH.
Between the economy damage, the inflation, the fuel cost increase, the food cost increase, the housing cost increase, the illegal immigrant invasion and the total disregard for our nations Laws and our U.S. Constitution. WHY are FOOLS still supporting this treasonous Democrat Party Enemy??
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
But Mayor , your Socialist/Marxist Democrat Party is the CAUSE of all this chaos by allowing this foreign invasion to happen! Refusing to enforce our laws and purposely fail to secure our borders. What the Hel did you expect.