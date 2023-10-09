Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called on her colleagues in the House to unite and choose a replacement for ousted speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Initiated by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Mr. McCarthy was removed from his position as speaker of the House in an unprecedented vote to vacate the chair on Oct. 3.

The vote has left the House unable to conduct its normal operations as new candidates vie for the vacant speaker role. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is currently an acting replacement but is limited in his authority per the Constitution.

In an Oct. 8 edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ms. Haley stressed, “There’s no time to waste” in choosing Mr. McCarthy’s replacement.

Ms. Haley further stated her belief that going foward, there needs to be a “focus on national security,” and the many social issues facing the United States.

“We need to focus on the fact that 60 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, that crime is at unprecedented levels, that our children are lacking in reading and math, that we have an open border, and that China’s preparing for war with us,” she said.

“We need to get united. We need to focus on the issues that are facing us. And we need to do that now,” Ms. Haley added.

Vote to Vacate a Historic Moment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to reporters, outside his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Oct. 3, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)This is the first time since the foundation of the United States in 1776 that a speaker has been removed through a motion to vacate.

The last recorded time the House voted to vacate was in 1910, but it was unsuccessful.

In 2015, Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio) was rumored to be facing a vote to vacate, but he resigned as speaker and from Congress before a motion could be brought up.

At this stage, House Republicans plan to meet to hold a speaker’s candidate forum on Oct. 10 and proceed with an election in the House on Oct. 11.

There are two frontrunners, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Mr. McCarthy was only elected to the speakership in January, following a four day and 15 round contest to decide who got the job.

Ms. Haley is urging House Republicans to “come together” to resolve the situation quickly over fears the division and distractions could invite attack from outside forces.

She further stated that “when America is distracted, the world is less safe,” and she believes that there needs to be a focus on “national security for ourselves and for our friends.”

“I would remind Republicans, you know, don’t chase Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. We need to come together,” she said.

Ms. Haley, who is also a former governor of South Carolina, is facing off against a host of strong candidates in the race to win the GOP presidential nomination for the presidency in 2024.

Among her presidential opponents are former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

According to all polls, Mr. Trump is still the frontrunner for the nomination by a vast margin.