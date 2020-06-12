The NFL pledged $250 million over 10 years to a fund to help with social and racial justice initiatives involving systemic racism, NFL Media reported Thursday.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the work Colin and other players have led off,” an anonymous source told NFL.com columnist Judy Battista. “That is a key point here. We listened to our players. We needed to listen more, we needed to move faster. We heard them and launched a social justice platform because of what Colin was protesting about. The players have always been an essential piece of this effort and this campaign. It would be awesome to engage Colin on some of the work we are doing. He’s doing real impactful work. Getting him in some way would be amazing for us. There’s a lot of work to do to get to that point. We’re certainly open and willing to do that.”
According to ProFootballTalk, the $250 million over 10 years — $25 million per season — breaks down to $781,250 per team per year.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, and he, along with former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, filed a grievance against the league that said owners colluded against him to keep him off a team.
Earlier this week, former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said the NFL owes Kaepernick an apology for its actions to hold real meaning.
Kaepernick’s peaceful demonstration, which he adjusted from sitting to kneeling after speaking to former Green Beret Nate Boyer, drew the ire of some team owners and politicians, including President Donald Trump.
In 2020, though, it appears the players will have more support from the NFL in their actions.
NFL players, plus many athletes from other sports, have used their platforms to condemn police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, sparking nationwide protests.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene were fired and later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The NFL, though, was quiet in the immediate aftermath, aside from some generic statements that did not explicitly mention police brutality or racial injustice, two issues that Kaepernick began protesting during the 2016 NFL season by kneeling during the national anthem.
A week ago, a group of prominent NFL players, including MVP Patrick Mahomes and former Penn State star Saquon Barkley, released a video urging NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to voice support for players in their work against racism and social injustices.
Goodell obliged with a video that carefully echoed the players’ words, and he vocalized his support for player protests.
And now, the NFL is putting some more money behind that.
According to NFL Media, the NFL had already “donated $44 million to its social justice programs. That money had funded 20 national social justice grant partners and made matching contributions to 350 local grassroots organizations identified by players and former players. Now, that fund will balloon to $250 million in all, with the league working with players to identify and work with programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement for African Americans.”
A winner never quits and a quitter never wins, and an NFL that bows under pressure and edifies surrender will just breed a league of losers. Nobody pays to watch losers, certainly not red blooded Americans. Just rename the Super bowl the new Autonomous Zone.
They’re definitely losers. The National Federation of Losers.
I really don’t care if they hire CK back or not. He’s nothing to me. The NFL is nothing to me.
Make him the water boy. I bet he could pull a million for doing that.
Hey you stole my comment! LOL
I really do not care what the NFL does or doesn’t do.
I will never watch another professional football player game or support them or the NFL.
The NFL is nothing more than an extension of the traitorous Democrat Party’s agenda of ruining our country. 👿
Does anyone in the NFL remember that professional sports are supposed to exist for the entertainment of the public, not for the players’ self-massage and political activities?
I can guarantee the ADVERTISERS for ANY nfl game will never have my eyes on their million dollar ads, I simply will never watch another game.
The Left wants to enforce mediocrity in all walks of life; “Systemic Racism”?? What “system” is the one in place?
All Marxist race baiting…. Black Lives do matter. ALL lives matter But Black LIES also matter!
Any White Man that continues watching the NFL & NBA have the equivalent of battered wives syndrome.
WHITE LIVES MATTER
Season ticket prices just went up, for those who still decide to support the NBLMFL. It’ll be interesting to see how the “owners” of the Packers respond to this mess.