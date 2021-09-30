In a recent article, The New York Times fawned over a new National Geographic documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him “arguably the most famous, polarizing doctor in the U.S.” and a “movie star.” While The Times is correct that Fauci is indeed polarizing, the piece completely glosses over the many valid criticisms that have been lobbed at him over the last two years; instead choosing to push him forward as a blockbuster hero who’s above critique.
From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci’s messaging on issues such as masks, vaccines, and school closures has been inconsistent. In the early days of the pandemic, Fauci advised Americans against wearing masks. In private e-mails to his colleagues, he admitted that masks were “not really effective at keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.” And yet months later, Fauci promoted wearing multiple masks at once while he, himself, was photographed mask-less at public outings.
Fauci has also been widely criticized for lying about his knowledge about gain of function research happening at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including the fact that his own organization the National Institute of Health may have been funding that research. The idea that Fauci’s organization likely funded the very research that caused the coronavirus pandemic should have alarm bells ringing worldwide, but leftist outlets like the New York Times choose to simply gloss over these valid concerns and instead push Fauci forward as a hero.
Activists have been putting Fauci’s face on prayer candles and other various trinkets for months, so sadly it does not come as a big surprise that The Times is now touting him as a movie star. But the insidious trend of hailing both politicians and unelected bureaucrats as god-like figures has severely damaging effects on our culture. It almost doesn’t matter what Fauci says anymore or how many times he lies because he’s already been welcomed into people’s hearts and homes as a cultural figurehead. In their minds, he can do no wrong.
As we’re all well aware at this point, politics is downstream from culture. Culture is what changes society from within, which is why Democrats are so laser-focused on it. Taking over Hollywood has given them the high ground in terms of shaping the next generation. Famous actors, singers, and influencers parrot their talking points at every award show and straight to children via platforms like Instagram and TikTok on a daily basis. Hailing Fauci as a movie star and tapping Brad Pitt to play him on SNL is simply the latest example of this trend, but it won’t be the last.
