In honor of International Women’s Day, toy maker Mattel celebrated the occasion by making “role model dolls” that are supposed to draw attention to women in the STEM fields. However, the company also suggested that “girls are systematically tracked away from STEM,” though the evidence seems to suggest otherwise.
The Wall Street Journal noted that though a common talking point of progressive feminists that there are not many women in the STEM fields, recent data suggests the opposite.
In the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest, evidence was presented that appears to suggest that women are doing well in the STEM fields. The evidence is based on data that has been gathered between 2000 and 2020, according to the report.
Researchers Stephen Ceci, Wendy Williams, and Shulamit Kahn wrote: “The literature on women in science, both scholarly and popular, portrays academic sexism today as an omnipresent, pervasive force in the daily lives of tenure-track women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.”
However, the research suggests that tenure-track women are on par with their male counterparts in grant funding, recommendation letters, and having their research accepted by journals, per the Journal. The report goes on to say that women have a strict advantage over men when it comes to hiring: “Women are less likely than men to apply for tenure-track jobs, but when they do apply, they receive offers at an equal or higher rate than men do.”
These details are never mentioned by the progressive left, which seems bent on demonizing white, heterosexual males at all costs, even when the data suggests the opposite of their views. The findings of the research do suggest that male scientists receive higher pay, but the “gender gaps in salary were much smaller than often claimed,” adding that the data is complicated in this region. It is also mentioned that “women and men are unevenly represented in fields that are remunerated the highest,” per the Journal.
A large reason for the small pay gap could be due to women leaving work after pregnancy, while many men do not take paternity leave. The research went on to suggest that another piece of the equation could be “due to women’s lower likelihood of negotiating higher salaries or their lower likelihood of pursuing more lucrative job offers.”
It is not true that women, across the board, make less money than men in the STEM fields. There are several factors that contribute to the small pay gap, many of which are rarely noted. This is likely due to the fact that claiming women are discriminated against in pay and achievement suits a grievance narrative. Since 1990, women have consistently been graduating from college at a higher rate than men, and there is no supporting evidence that suggests this will change any time soon.
To the Democrat Party cult and their supporters, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
One would be wise NOT to believe ANYTHING from the disgraceful, lying, unethical, immoral. Democrats!!
Your house would be burning down and the Democrats would tell you it was being remodeled
and then fine you for contributing to their concept of global warming.
Just another planned political waste of educational funds by directing money to people based on gender instead of actual proclivities and abilities to embrace STEM, and make it grow taller. Why are we spending government money on specious studies of meaningless subjects that just create social divisions and fever pitched people with thoughts of imaginary entitlement based on gender? If Since 1990, women have consistently been graduating from college at a higher rate than men, and there is no supporting evidence that suggests this will change any time soon, maybe it is time to shove some equity down their throats on that score, then watch the social confusion begin to abate so peace between the genders can again return to our shores,,,starting with the American educational system totally controlled by women, which graduates few real men with the capability to self-govern their lives, let alone provide surpluses that can be shared with others, let alone qualify to be a head of a workable family structure.
BECAUSE like always, the govt has to get involved, and XUGGER THINGS UP like crazy.