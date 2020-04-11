Kentucky State Police will record the license plates of residents who attend church on Easter — and report them to local health departments for quarantine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Beshear, dropping the bombshell announcement halfway through a press conference late Friday, said that those who “make the decision” to be exposed to the deadly coronavirus are “not fair to those that you would spread it to.”

“We’re having to take a new action, and I hoped that we wouldn’t, and it’s that any individual that’s going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend we’re going to record license plates and provide it to local health departments.

Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement, according to Detroit’s WXYZ-TV.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited. People can still leave the house for outdoor activities…recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else,” Whitmer said in a news conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.

