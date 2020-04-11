Kentucky State Police will record the license plates of residents who attend church on Easter — and report them to local health departments for quarantine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
Beshear, dropping the bombshell announcement halfway through a press conference late Friday, said that those who “make the decision” to be exposed to the deadly coronavirus are “not fair to those that you would spread it to.”
“We’re having to take a new action, and I hoped that we wouldn’t, and it’s that any individual that’s going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend we’re going to record license plates and provide it to local health departments.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the New York Post.
Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.
“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement, according to Detroit’s WXYZ-TV.
“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited. People can still leave the house for outdoor activities…recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else,” Whitmer said in a news conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.
This is an excerpt from Fox News.
On Tucker Carlson last night, Tucker showed a video clip of Dr. Fauci on the Clinton News Network, stating that he is discussing having the Federal Government issue ID cards to every citizen, indicating whether one has immunity to the coronavirus. We are gravitating toward a communist society, at a rapid pace. I wish Trump would get rid of that DEEP STATE Fauci. I am sick and tired of this government bureaucrat. Fauci thoroughly disgusts me!!!!!!!!!
I said that from the beginning; Fauci is nothing but a political hack with a medical degree. He is a registered Democrat, may I say more!! That explains it all, this is becoming nothing more than Hoax #3 for President Trump and he knows it. Other flu viruses in the past have taken many many more lives and since when did the Government ever really become concerned about our health, wealth and safety-NEVER!! They are lining their pockets with billions of dollars and using this as a power grab, it is all a bunch of B.S.! They are just testing the public to see how much they can control them and they are doing a good job of marching us right in to submission like a bunch of masked zombies.
“We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread”
But is that true? If you kill off every person in KY you have stopped the spread. But would that be a good thing? No. So this is a very stupid and extremist thing to say. It sounds good on the surface but if you ponder the statement for 5 seconds like I did, you’ll see it for what it is. It’s insanity.
Somewhere between common sense social distancing and killing everyone in the state is the point where you’ve gone too far. I believe we’re already at that point.
Sieg Heil people, remember hitler, we are approaching a point where people are going to revolt, there is TOO much credence given to a flawed Washington state model and data coming from china, the “team” with Fauci at the helm to give it credibility, are questionable, decisions are being made based on data that is not credible, civil liberties are being violated, our freedoms are being stripped, all in the name of covid 19. I am starting to believe that “flattening the curve” is nothing more than a carrot on a stick to keep us hanging on. The numbers do not add up, we are destroying a nation and a world economy based on faulty data, it makes no sense. Projections based on faulty data, are nothing more than garbage in garbage out, they are useless.
Wow, I thought “the wall” was torn down years ago. In fact, I have a small piece of that wall, white on one side to better see the target, part of graffiti on the other side, freedom. Oh yes, I agree we are gravitating toward a socialist/communist state. We are like frogs in a pot of water with the heat turning up slowly. Boiled frogs anyone? Ole Bernie, the libs, and especially the millennials (who do not know our history), are beside themselves, giggling with joy. Giving up freedom for security is sure going to be great. If this keeps up, we all have to have state issued passports to cross state lines. Look at all the possibilities that can restrict our travels if that happens, restricting vehicles not up to certain states’ standards, older vehicles, think of the “cash for clunkers” program, gun ownership, and the list goes on, for starters. Life will so much more wonderful, won’t it?