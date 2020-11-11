The whistleblower, whose identity was hidden and whose voice was modified at her request, told host Laura Ingraham that she noticed white envelopes being passed around and ripped open near a Biden-Harris van while on a walk during her lunch break. The envelope handlers then leaned against the side of the van in order to mark the papers, which she recognized as ballots.
“As I got closer, I thought, ‘Those are ballots,’” she said. “I walked by four or five times. On the next time I walked by, they were putting them in the envelopes. They were putting them in a white and pink envelope.”
Voter Fraud is not only blatant, but encouraged by Blue State Officials. Trump needs to call in the Military to assist with Fraud Arrests! Top to Bottom, set the trial dates for Four Years from time of arrest.
Yahhh Think; I’m from Las Vegas and I saw one of the poll workers who counts ballots wearing a BLM face mask; I’m Sure she threw away several thousand Trump ballots away; also I would like to know what was the vetting process for allowing people to count ballots? could they have been poll workers that were actually working for the Biden campaign? We have become the largest Banana Republic election and mirrors Venezuela 15 years ago! At this rate we are not far behind; in fact Joe and Kamala will get us there at Warp Speed!!
If you wonder why the ANITFA and BLM riots closed down during the election count is because it was the rioters disguised as poll watchers/counters who were all doing the counting, This deep state is way deeper than anyone realizes, but THE PEOPLE should have got the hint when Biden and Harris were so confident that the fix was in, that they did not even bother to campaign.
Grand Theft Election is happening, and even Fox News is participating. Out of the entire network they are down to a few willing to tell the truth, plus a few over on Fox Business.
The vote fraud was a nation wide, coordinated, blatant, attempt to steal the white house and US senate. If this is allowed to stand, there will NEVER be a fair election in America again.
Here are the facts as they are becoming known
President Trump has in fact won a second term
The vote for Biden is from MASSIVE voter fraud
It is NOT found in the ballots but in the election itself
The evidence is overwhelming AND ABUNDANT
Every aspect of it can be laid out in excruciating detail for the world to see and to judge for themselves
The fraud could only exist because of having so many ballots in the publics hands for an extended period of time
The Democrats colluded and conspired to rig the election justifying it among themselves as payback for the Russian collusion story they push among themselves to this day
The evidence which shows this:
PART 1 of 2
PART 2 of 2
1: Ballots with only one vote and always for Biden
2: Even though the ballots Democrats had collected were marked weeks before the count on Election Day they had to be counted last so only enough would be counted to give a win and not show the whole extent of their vote-rigging
3: High percentage of voter turn out because Democrats had enough votes they had marked to overcome any amount of voter turn out for Trump which caused total voter turn out to be numbers impossibly high
4: An assortment of details as this massive number of fraudulent votes are pushed through the system to be counted, such as changing the day for the postmark, accepting ballots with no signature or questionable,
there will be more evidence which will be forthcoming as this massive plot to defraud the American people is uncovered as the total vote in the election is examined
Place Pelosi and Schumer in protective custody so they cannot mysteriously kill themselves and they can tell who are their co-conspirators
Elections in Nevada are like the great American Democrat run Casino, where the odds are always in the house’s favor, and THE PEOPLE are allowed to occasionally win to keep alive the illusion that they can actually win in the end, knowing full well the the House has way deeper pockets than you which is why they can wait and outlast you when the odds go against you who will always fold earlier, whose shallow pockets have already been picked, just like your votes. Folks, our votes like Elvis have left the building making our election Casino a heartbreak hotel. All that is left are the vote counting impersonators for more fake news entertainment and emotional longings for good times now lost which if we had cameras in those counting casinos counting real votes, not cards, not run by the Mafia, things would have come out a lot different.
