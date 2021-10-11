N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson has called for the resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”

“There’s no debate here,” Jackson said. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable.

“Mark Robinson should resign.”

Robinson made the comments in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove but a portion of the speech was posted Tuesday on the Twitter profile for Right Wing Watch.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said. “Yes I called it filth.”

His diatribe began when he told the crowd that it is child abuse to force parents to send their children to school, tell them where to send children to school and then teach them to hate America and that they’re racist.

He added that he doesn’t care who likes what he said.

Jackson sent a thread of nine tweets calling out Robinson for repeatedly attacking the LGBTQ community.

The senator said the position of lieutenant governor should not be held by someone who is “plainly and proudly discriminatory.”

Jackson, who is a candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, warned that Robinson is gearing up to run for governor in 2024.

“If he runs, he’s all but certain to be the Republican nominee,” Jackson wrote. “He is immensely popular within his party — and I imagine he still will be, even after this.”

Jackson apologized to the LGBTQ community for Robinson’s comments and vowed to stand against this type of discrimination.

He added that no one who openly discriminates against people should hold a high office.

“It tells a lot of wonderful people — our friends, family, neighbors — that someone who represents them thinks they’re all beneath basic dignity,” Jackson wrote. “No one should find that remotely acceptable.”

___

(c)2021 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.