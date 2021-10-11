N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson has called for the resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”
“There’s no debate here,” Jackson said. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable.
“Mark Robinson should resign.”
Robinson made the comments in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove but a portion of the speech was posted Tuesday on the Twitter profile for Right Wing Watch.
“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said. “Yes I called it filth.”
His diatribe began when he told the crowd that it is child abuse to force parents to send their children to school, tell them where to send children to school and then teach them to hate America and that they’re racist.
He added that he doesn’t care who likes what he said.
Jackson sent a thread of nine tweets calling out Robinson for repeatedly attacking the LGBTQ community.
The senator said the position of lieutenant governor should not be held by someone who is “plainly and proudly discriminatory.”
Jackson, who is a candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, warned that Robinson is gearing up to run for governor in 2024.
“If he runs, he’s all but certain to be the Republican nominee,” Jackson wrote. “He is immensely popular within his party — and I imagine he still will be, even after this.”
Jackson apologized to the LGBTQ community for Robinson’s comments and vowed to stand against this type of discrimination.
He added that no one who openly discriminates against people should hold a high office.
“It tells a lot of wonderful people — our friends, family, neighbors — that someone who represents them thinks they’re all beneath basic dignity,” Jackson wrote. “No one should find that remotely acceptable.”
no pun intended but the lt governor was calling it what it is pure filth and this clown should be ashamed.
HE Spoke nothing but the truth!
You can put lipstick on crap but it is still crap filth.
No hate. Freedom of speech.
It is what it is whether everyone admits it or no one is willing to admit it.
If Young men being taught to make love to vats of human excrement that contain tons of disease and blood born pathegens is not filth, then the whole world has gone insane and the human race is destined for a self chosen extinction. These fools act more like dogs who sniff private places they should not have their nose in, and even elects one to be President, a job no sane kid these days would ever aspire to thanks to the current occupant and enabler of sexual confusion, manifested in a son who reflects the potential for human self-degradation of the worst kind. The pleasures of the immediate gratifications offered never outweigh the pain, suffering and madness that eventually follows not following life as God designed it to be lived, where you are miss-led to believe you are the Hunter, but just become the hunted, and soon the haunted.
He was Spot On, and no young child should be exposed to that garbage as if that choice of a lifestyle is “normal” .
And imo, parents who DO shove that filth into their kids lives, SHOULD NO LONGER be parents!
The left can’t stand to hear the truth. They cough up their phony indignation about racism and discrimination, and no matter what they claim, there is no way a majority of American citizens agree with the liberals that those lifestyles are anywhere near “normal”.
“The position…should not be held by someone who is ‘plainly and proudly discriminatory’,” Such rhetoric indicates that anyone holding office should resign! If that were true quite a few liberal members of Congress in both houses should tender their resignationsfor the hate they spew against: Republicans, whites, conservatives Donald Trump and his supporters, the list can go on, not only with the words they use but the actions they propose being taken which border on terroristic threats that puts parents at school board meetings to shame.
AHH, but you should realize, discrimination against white/conservative/christians/males, is NOT ONLY ALLOWED< but its encouraged.
“This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable….”
Speech is not discrimination or violence. Anyone who had been subjected to actual discrimination would know the difference.
This is like comparing rising MCDonald’s prices to the holocaust.
Methinks thou dost protest too much!
F the left.