Often, as Americans, we want to live in an old Coke commercial where everyone sings in perfect harmony on a hill while they’re holding their cola bottles. We don’t want to live in a world where evil humans just gun down peaceful concertgoers or kill unarmed civilians in house-to-house raids. Raping women, and then executing them. Taking hostages as human shields.
But that is what the terrorist group Hamas unleashed in its unceasing hatred of Israel. It’s hard to believe anyone would proudly line up on an American street corner after this mass murder and support the murderers. It’s not as hard to believe that American media outlets would treat it as a normal part of democracy.
NBC News tweeted out a story with this message: “In New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, small but passionate groups of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered Sunday, and demanded that Israel end its decadeslong blockade of the Gaza Strip.” People tweeted back that the Ku Klux Klan was also a “small but passionate group.”
NBC’s online story was headlined: “How some Palestinian emigre communities in the U.S. reacted to the Israel-Hamas war: Protesters said they were against the killing of civilians but wanted a Palestinian homeland to be established.” A whole series of Palestinian activists were quoted attacking Israel and claiming the media coverage was one-sided in Israel’s favor. Please.
On Sunday’s “NBC Nightly News,” the show’s introduction plugged a story on “Rallies Across the US.” Reporter Kathy Park presented dueling protests in New York City with moral equivalence. “Tonight, the crossroads of the world becoming a deep dividing point, with Palestinian supporters on one side of the street.” She quoted two. One proclaimed he was there “to stand against the oppression that’s been occurring in Palestine over the last five decades,” and the second said “Palestinian people have had enough.”
On Monday’s “NBC News Daily,” they turned to reporter Maggie Vespa in “Little Palestine” in Chicago. Likewise, she turned to a protester named Ezeh Judeh holding a sign that read “Resistance for Our Existence.” Judeh said, “It doesn’t make it OK that civilians are being harmed, but we have been the civilians that have been harmed over 80 years now.”
Vespa says she pushed back on this argument, but we see none of that on camera. Then she concluded, “We know it’s hard for people at home” to hear, but “we just want to play that for you to kind of put that perspective on display.” NBC didn’t find the speaker at the protest calling the mass murder a “self-defense operation.”
Doesn’t all this coverage sound like “there were very fine people on both sides,” as former President Donald Trump said in 2017 after protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, about removing Civil War statues? Back then, the very same NBC News posted this online headline: “Has Trump Lost His Moral Authority for Good?” That’s not to say the Democrats at NBC like Chuck Todd (whose name is on this article) felt Trump ever had any moral authority.
So why would NBC suggest that pro-Hamas protesters — who don’t want a “two-state solution,” but want the nation of Israel eradicated and the Jews liquidated — have just as much moral authority as the Israelis? How is “giving them a platform” not just like platforming neo-Nazis?
NBC and the other leftist networks should not pretend that these Palestinian activists on the streets believe in peaceful coexistence with Israel when they want an end to Israel. The Left is always screaming that the media shouldn’t “normalize” and give a platform to Trump. But journalism like this suggests they’re fine with “normalizing” and platforming Hamas.
—
Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 CREATORS.COM
To Democrats – their truth and facts are just a matter of their own ever changing opinions.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, lying, woke, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat news/propaganda outlets revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
It is no coincidence that under the Obama and Biden admonistrations the Iranians, and therefore their stand in terrorist Hamas type organizations have got alot richer and more militarily powerful while during the same time the Democrat party, the Biden and Obama crime families have commensuately gotten richer during the same time span. Follow the money, into our government agencies and Universities and it will reveal just how clever these Democrats are in using our own taxpayer funds to advance thier evil intentions.
IF all of these sick schmucks, LOVE ISIS/HAMAS/HEZBOLLA so much, i say fine. STRIP THEM ALL Of their Us citizenship, and deport them all TO THOSE TERRITORIES! AND See how long they live!
All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men and women to do or say nothing….NBC just like Jewish baby beheading denial Rashida Tlaib proves the same apples when EVIL men and Congress women remain silent, so the evil conspiracies can proceed on plan. Hamas only acts normally human and negotiates long enough to bide their time for their final solution which is to wipe the Jewish race off the face of the earth, and in doing so has now condemned a large Palestinian portion their own race for a soon to happen well-earned major Gaza extinction themselves. These Hamas leaders and their anti-humanitarian ideologies must be eliminated as thoroughly and every bit as efficiently as the Japanese Imperialism and German Nazism leadership was eradicated in the 1940s, which proves today that it is not THE PEOPLE but their self-serving evil leadership that prevented the Palestinians from recovering like the Germans and Japanese have since the end of WWII. Hamas’s pathological enthusiastic approach of using their own people as human shields and pawns to be sacrificed for the advancement of their own racial and ideological pathologies is a true reflection of that Hitler and what the Nazi’s did to their own German people and nation. Cut off the heads of the snakes and the serpent dies. Kill the evil few and millions get saved later.
AND the more significant sickening part of it, is all the leftist COLLEGES where hundreds if not thousands of ‘students’ are protesting CHEERING ON WHAT HAMAS has done….